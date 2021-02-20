Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to sponsor the red shirt for the leaders of each stage of the UAE Tour 2021, the only global event in the calendar of the International Cycling Federation in the Middle East region, which takes place from February 21 to 27. 2021, with the participation of 20 global teams and the world’s elite racing stars.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the presence of Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC’s Exploration, Development and Production Department.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al-Awani thanked ADNOC for its constant keenness and continuous sponsorship to support the UAE Tour in its upcoming version 2021, indicating that ADNOC’s sponsorship represents an important extension of the path of the leading national institution in supporting the various events held at the state level, based on its social responsibility and role in the success of International events, reflecting the prestigious position of the UAE and its international leadership.

For his part, Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production said: We are keen to contribute to supporting sporting events and events that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position and leadership in organizing global sporting events, based on our societal responsibility and the pivotal role in supporting the growth and development All sectors in the state.

He added: We are proud of our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which represents a model for constructive cooperation between state institutions and departments that allows us to support the development of the sports movement and the successes and achievements of athletes in the UAE. The UAE and Abu Dhabi in organizing international sporting events.