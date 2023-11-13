Sayed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The oil sector in the UAE plays a prominent role in supporting the country’s efforts to reduce emissions and confront the challenges of climate change, with the continuous unveiling of many pioneering initiatives in the sector to remove carbon.

ADNOC seeks to strengthen its position as a reliable and responsible provider of low-emission energy, as it has allocated an initial amount of 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to enhance investment in low-carbon solutions, new energies, and emissions reduction technologies. This aims to reduce the intensity of its emissions by 25% by 2030, and achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

ADNOC, a reliable and responsible provider of low-emission energy, announced at the beginning of this year an ambitious new strategy to drive progress in efforts to reduce the emissions of its operations globally, in line with the directive of ADNOC’s Board of Directors in November 2022 to accelerate the implementation of its low-carbon growth strategy. As well as adopting its plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

In recent months, ADNOC has announced many initiatives, which contribute to accelerating the achievement of the goals of the UAE and ADNOC in the field of reducing emissions.

Reducing emissions

Last October, ADNOC announced a partnership with the EDGE Group to use UAE-made drone technology across its land and sea operations to reduce emissions.

Abu Dhabi Investment Company for Autonomous Systems (ADASI), the arm of the EDGE Autonomous Systems Group, will repurpose its drones for ADNOC to be used in its areas of operations with the aim of reducing emissions, enhancing environmental performance, monitoring operations, and providing support. In emergency response situations, ADNOC and ADASI will enter into a commercial partnership agreement to use drones specialized in detecting greenhouse gas leaks and conducting precise inspections of the company’s asset locations and infrastructure.

This partnership confirms ADNOC’s commitment to employing the latest technologies and benefiting from them to accelerate efforts to reduce the emissions of its operations, as the “Edge” drones equipped with the latest imaging technologies will contribute to supporting our endeavors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, due to their ability to cover vast areas and reduce the need for… To move and place equipment and personnel in work environments with potential damage.

Zero emissions

Last October, ADNOC announced the final investment decision and awarding contracts for the Al Hail and Ghasha offshore field development project, which aims to operate with net zero emissions of carbon dioxide, which strengthens ADNOC’s legacy in responsible energy production and supports its ambition to achieve climate neutrality. by 2045 and its plans to accelerate emissions reduction efforts.

The project contracts were signed during the “ADIPEC 2023” events, the largest gathering of the energy sector in the world, and included two contracts for engineering, procurement and construction work for the development of the “Al Hail” and “Ghasha” fields, which are part of the “Ghasha” concession, which is scheduled to produce More than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas by the end of 2030, which contributes to achieving self-sufficiency in gas for the UAE, and strengthens ADNOC’s plans to develop its gas business and expand its exports of liquefied natural gas.

The design of the Al Hail and Ghasha field development project integrates all innovative technologies to reduce emissions into one integrated solution, as the project captures 1.5 million tons annually of carbon dioxide emissions, and contributes to raising the carbon capture capacity that ADNOC has committed to reaching. To about 4 million tons annually. Carbon dioxide gas will be captured, transported across the sea and stored safely underground, in conjunction with the production of low-carbon hydrogen that can be used as an alternative to the gas used as a fuel source, which contributes to significantly reducing emissions. The project will also benefit from clean electricity from the country’s network of renewable and nuclear energy sources.

Carbon capture from the “Al Hail” and “Ghasha” fields will support ADNOC’s expanded carbon management strategy, which aims to create a unique platform that links all emissions sources with carbon capture sites to contribute to accelerating the achievement of the UAE’s and ADNOC’s goals in the field of emissions reduction.

The final investment decision came after ADNOC announced its intention to double the goal of raising its carbon capture capacity to reach 10 million tons annually by 2030.

Car batteries

ADNOC recently launched a pilot project aimed at reusing used batteries for electric cars to contribute to reducing production process emissions and reducing costs at the company’s sites in areas outside the scope of the electrical grid.

The project, which will be implemented in cooperation with the German company Power ID, aims to collect disused batteries and use them in building a large-scale energy storage battery system.

The system, which will be assembled in the UAE, can store up to 2 megawatts of energy within a single 20-foot, moveable container, which can be used to provide power to the company’s operations sites in areas outside the grid.

The energy storage battery system contributes to reducing reliance on diesel-powered generators, and is used to provide electricity to operate drilling rigs in sites outside the grid. The system is expected to contribute to reducing drilling rig emissions by up to 25%, and reducing energy costs by 50%. %.

As part of its long-term plans to develop energy storage technologies and systems and expand their use, ADNOC has established the first center in the UAE for “excellence in the battery industry” within the ADNOC Research and Innovation Centre. This aims to conduct research on promising technologies for energy cells and future systems for storage batteries.

Liquefied gas

Last October, ADNOC awarded a contract worth more than 1.47 billion dirhams (more than $400 million) to Novo Pignone International SRL, a subsidiary of Baker Hughes, to supply compression systems for liquefying natural gas that operate entirely on electricity produced from natural gas sources. Clean energy, for its low-emission liquefied natural gas station in Ruwais Industrial City in the Al Dhafra region.

The Ruwais LNG terminal will be the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to operate on electricity produced from clean energy sources, making it one of the lowest carbon emissions-intensive LNG facilities in the world.

The project consists of two natural gas liquefaction lines, each with a production capacity of 4.8 million metric tons annually and a total capacity of 9.6 million tons annually. Upon completion, the project will contribute to raising ADNOC’s targeted production capacity of liquefied natural gas by more than doubling to meet the growing global demand for this vital resource.

The awarding of the contract confirms ADNOC’s commitment to accelerating the implementation of its plans to achieve climate neutrality and reduce emissions. It is also an important achievement in its ongoing endeavors to benefit from its legacy as a pioneering company in responsible energy production, with a focus on doubling its efforts in the field of reducing emissions.

Sustainable fuel

Last month, ADNOC announced that its Ruwais refinery had obtained the “International Sustainability and Carbon Certification” (ISCC) for producing sustainable aviation fuel, making it the first company in the Middle East to obtain this distinguished international recognition, which confirms the company’s firm commitment to cooperation with its customers. To accelerate their efforts to reduce emissions.

By obtaining the international certificate for producing sustainable aviation fuel through co-processing using existing refineries, in accordance with the International Aviation Carbon Compensation and Reduction Plan (ISCCEU/CORSIA PLUS), ADNOC will be able to supply international airlines at Abu Dhabi International Airport with fuel. Sustainable aviation, which is produced using used cooking oils as a raw material, is blended with jet fuel at the Ruwais refinery.

cooperation

ADNOC and Occidental recently agreed to conduct a joint preliminary engineering study to build the first “direct air capture” facility (with a capacity measured in megatons) outside the United States of America.

The agreement represents the first project to reach the technical feasibility stage since the two companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement in August 2023, to explore opportunities for developing carbon capture, storage and use projects in the UAE and the United States of America.

The study aims to evaluate a proposed “direct air capture” facility with a capacity of one million tons annually that will be linked to ADNOC’s carbon dioxide infrastructure to inject and permanently store it in salty aquifers that are not used in oil and gas production operations, where ADNOC operates. On testing the first well in the world to inject carbon dioxide and completely isolate it into the salty carbonate aquifer in Abu Dhabi.

In August 2023, ADNOC and Occidental signed a strategic cooperation agreement to evaluate potential investment opportunities in carbon dioxide capture and storage centers in the UAE and the United States of America, and to integrate climate technologies into energy projects, such as producing emissions-free energy and sustainable fuels. .

Strategic partnership

ADNOC and Vertiglobe, the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI, announced last month the start of the pilot application of the world’s first standard carbon capture unit using CycloneCC technology, at the nitrogen fertilizer plant wholly owned by Vertiglobe. » In the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

This technology, developed by Carbon Clean, was designed to: With the aim of reducing the costs of carbon capture operations from the source of emissions within industrial facilities.

Clean hydrogen

Last July, ADNOC announced the start of construction of the first station in the Middle East to supply “ultra-fast” hydrogen fuel.

The plant being developed in Masdar City will produce clean hydrogen from water using an electrolyzer supported by a clean electricity grid. In this project, ADNOC is cooperating with Toyota Motors Corporation (Toyota) and Al-Futtaim Motors to test a station for “ultra-fast” supply of hydrogen fuel using a number of vehicles that operate with clean hydrogen.

Advanced technologies

At the beginning of this year, ADNOC announced its cooperation with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, and the “44.01” company, to launch a pilot project based on a technology that works to mine carbon dioxide and convert it into rocks permanently within the existing rock formations. In the Emirate of Fujairah.

The project will use 44.01’s carbon capture and mining (CCM) technology, with the aim of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

«ADNOC Distribution»

At the beginning of this year, ADNOC Distribution and TAQA signed an agreement with the aim of launching a new partnership under the name “E2GO” to establish and operate the necessary infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and various parts of the country.

At the end of last year, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced its comprehensive strategy for environmental, social and governance standards.