ADNOC Gas PLC, the global gas processing company, announced today the signing of an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas, worth 1.8 to 2.5 billion dirhams ($500 to 700 million), with Jera Global Markets, a company… Belongs to Jira Group.

This agreement consolidates the long-term bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan, and strengthens ADNOC Gas’s position as a preferred global partner for the export of liquefied natural gas.

Japan is a vital partner to the UAE in the field of energy, and this agreement reinforces ADNOC’s track record in strengthening strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies.

Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said on this occasion: “The LNG supply agreement between ADNOC Gas and JERA constitutes a milestone in the long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, and reaffirms our continued and shared commitment to enhancing sustainability in the sector.” Energy and our support to build a future based on reliable and clean energy sources for Japan and other countries.”

Natural gas plays a pivotal role as a transitional fuel due to its low carbon emissions compared to other types of fossil fuels. It is also an important source of raw materials for industrial value chains.

For his part, Kazunori Kasai, CEO of JERA and Chairman of the Board of Directors of JERA Global Markets, said: “We are pleased to continue the partnership with ADNOC Gas, as the JERA Group looks forward to strengthening its global portfolio through supplies of liquefied natural gas.” “Stable, flexible and competitive, which is essential during the transition in the energy sector.”

This agreement follows several important international agreements for the sale of liquefied natural gas recently signed by ADNOC Gas, including agreements with PetroChina International Limited (PCI), Japan Petroleum Exploration Company Limited (JAPEX), and Total Energy and Gas Company. And the Indian Oil Company (IOCL), and the total value of the liquefied natural gas supply agreements signed by the company ranged between 34.5 and 44 billion dirhams ($9.4 to 12 billion) since its listing in March of this year.

It is worth noting that ADNOC’s LNG production facilities on Das Island, which were established in 1970, have supplied Tokyo Electric Power Company, one of Jira’s parent companies, with LNG exports to more than 40 million. Year, and the new supply agreement comes to renew and strengthen this long partnership.

ADNOC Gas will continue to benefit from the opportunities provided by ADNOC’s integrated gas master plan, which aims to link components of the gas value chain in the UAE to ensure the provision of a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet the growing global demand in local and global markets.