Abu Dhabi (Union) His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said:ADNOC»And with its group of companies, ADNOC has been keen to explore hydrogen market opportunities with the public and private sectors in India to contribute to keeping pace with India’s growing demand for energy and its need for cleaner fuels.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in a virtual ministerial session within the activities of the India Hydrogen Forum organized by the Energy Forum, in cooperation with the “Federation of Indian Petroleum Industries” and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and in the presence of His Excellency Darmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India.

Global transformation

At the beginning of his speech, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the leadership of the UAE to the friendly government and people of India, praising the close and distinguished economic relations between the UAE and India.

His Excellency said: “The UAE and India have a special relationship based on the principles of close cooperation in various sectors. India is one of our largest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. As India’s demand for energy grows, we are ready to contribute to meeting this demand by providing our full product range in the Indian market. “We know that India and the world need more energy with minimal emissions,” he added. As we all work to adapt to the global energy transition, we view the promising potential of hydrogen as a carbon-free fuel. Although hydrogen is still in its infancy, it has the potential to qualify it to make a big change and to become a real opportunity to accelerate the transition in the energy field on a larger scale, and it is an appropriate opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE can benefit from. ”

His Excellency explained that ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tons of hydrogen annually within its industrial operations, expressing optimism that the company will become a major player in developing the blue hydrogen market thanks to the current infrastructure and its distinguished capabilities in the field of technology to capture, use and store carbon dioxide on a commercial scale.

Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance

His Excellency pointed out that although ADNOC prioritizes blue hydrogen, it is also exploring the potential of green hydrogen through “Abu Dhabi Hydrogen AllianceWhich was recently established with “Mubadala Investment” and the “Holding Company” ADQ.

His Excellency said: “By working together and intensifying cooperation, we can identify the available opportunities that are applicable in the global market and develop a roadmap for the establishment of a hydrogen system in a way that contributes to the benefit of both the UAE and the global market. We are also aware that the primary factor for the development of the hydrogen economy in the future will be through matching supply and demand, and this is what we are currently working on with partners, customers and other stakeholders to build the required value chains and lay the first foundations for an emerging hydrogen market. ”