Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company announced the expansion of the existing strategic partnership between them. Through this partnership, a wide range of community health and fitness programs are launched, in addition to developing the activities of the racing school at the Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Kart Zone.

Under this partnership, community health and fitness events will be expanded, a distinctive experience for car enthusiasts will be developed at the Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Kart Zone, and special fitness programs will be provided for the benefit of thousands of ADNOC employees and customers.

The community events program at the Yas Marina Circuit, which has managed to attract nearly 1.2 million visitors so far, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, as the program played an important role during this period in providing the opportunity for all segments of society to practice sports periodically in a distinctive atmosphere.

The 2021 program will witness the return of exclusive health and fitness evenings for women, “ADNOC Trains in Yas for Women,” every Monday evening, as this distinctive event begins with an exclusive reception for women to practice walking, jogging or cycling sports in a distinctive and safe environment on the track.

Yasser Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production, said: “We are pleased to expand this strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, which reflects ADNOC’s keenness to support sporting events and initiatives that focus on enhancing the health and well-being of community members, in line with the company’s commitment to support The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in promoting community health and spreading healthy lifestyles. ”

Saif Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are very pleased to announce the expansion of this important and successful partnership with ADNOC.” He added: “Yas Marina Circuit provides a platform for fitness enthusiasts and motorsports enthusiasts of all levels to develop their skills and talents and encourage community members to follow an active and healthy lifestyle. The partnership with ADNOC ensures the continuation of this path, expansion of its scope and impact. ”