For his part, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Sayari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, said: “The inclusion of ADNOC Drilling in the MSCI indexes will enhance the company’s expansion efforts and contribute to diversifying its investor base. It will also support the visibility of our business model and revenue profile more clearly in global markets.”

He added: “We achieved this accomplishment thanks to our unwavering commitment to achieving excellence and raising efficiency in all our operations, enhancing safety standards, sustainable growth and focusing on investors. The continuous support of our shareholders also played an effective role in achieving this accomplishment.”

In May 2024, ADNOC successfully completed a corporate offering of 880 million shares in ADNOC Drilling for $935 million (AED 3.4 billion). The number of shares offered represents 5.5 percent of ADNOC Drilling’s total issued and outstanding share capital and the offering increased the free float of the company’s shares to 16.5 percent, allowing the company to meet all MSCI inclusion requirements.

Inclusion in MSCI indices provides the company with greater exposure, highlights it among global investors and increases the credibility of the company’s shares in the financial markets.

The listing of ADNOC Drilling shares is expected to boost liquidity, given the expected cash flows and potential demand from active institutional investors tracking MSCI indices.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM) also represents large and mid-cap companies in 24 emerging market countries. The MSCI UAE Index (MSCI UAE) is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap sectors in the UAE market.