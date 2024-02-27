Yesterday, ADNOC Distribution revealed its new five-year growth strategy for its business, with the aim of consolidating its position in the multiple fields of energy, retail and transportation.

Engineer Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of the company, said during the “Investor Day” event organized by “ADNOC Distribution”, in the presence of more than 50 investors and analysts from inside and outside the country, that the new growth strategy is based on three main axes: the company’s local growth and its international operations. And to keep pace with its business for the future, by relying on its strong balance sheet and its ability to generate ample cash flows.

He added that the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio of low-carbon energy solutions, including biofuels, electric vehicle charging, and hydrogen, to contribute to efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the mobility sector, and to expand non-fuel retail services, as part of its endeavors to become a leading company in The multi-energy sector, expressing his confidence in ADNOC Distribution’s ability to continue achieving additional and rewarding value for shareholders.

The new five-year strategy included several axes, namely expanding the network of ADNOC Distribution stations to reach 1,000 service stations by 2028, an increase of 20%, compared to 840 stations in 2023, achieving a 50% increase in non-fuel retail sector transactions, and increasing By 25% in the number of retail stores.

The strategy also includes expanding the scope of brand franchise rights to include the distribution and operation of more than 50 new brands through franchising, which will provide a return of two or three times, compared to the traditional rental model, in addition to transforming into an integrated center for providing car care services.

The company plans to triple the number of car wash operations, double engine oil change operations, expand car offers and services, in addition to launching new innovations and expanding the application of current digital improvements, including ensuring smooth fueling through the vehicle license plate recognition feature. And ordering from inside the car through the ADNOC Distribution application, future car wash subscription services, and other services.

The new strategy includes planning to establish at least 500 fast and ultra-fast charging points for electric cars, within the framework of the company’s perspective to build a network of charging points nationwide, and this represents a 10-fold increase in the size of the company’s network of charging points in the year 2023, in addition to To save up to $50 million in operating expenses on a similar basis by 2028, in addition to investing between $250 to $300 million annually in capital expenditures, with 70% of this amount allocated to growth purposes.

The strategy also includes the company's proposal for a new dividend distribution policy, which stipulates the distribution of $700 million annually, or at least 75% of net profit, whichever is higher, which provides the opportunity to increase distributions in the future from the growth of future profits. This proposal is subject to approval. Shareholders at the general assembly meeting next March.

The company will also focus its capital allocation on businesses other than fuel, retail stores and mobility services to transform its stations into preferred destinations for customers, while it continues to strengthen its international operations, with a focus on increasing its contributions, and working to ensure that its business is future-proof by creating new revenue sources. .

