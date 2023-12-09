Sayed Al Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Over the past months, ADNOC Distribution has unveiled several pioneering initiatives and projects, as part of its commitment to reducing the intensity of carbon emissions and achieving sustainability in its daily operations.

During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January 2023, the company revealed its commitment to reducing the intensity of carbon emissions resulting from its operations by 25% by 2030, and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

ADNOC Distribution is working to implement this plan through several axes, including producing clean energy in cooperation with Emerge Company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and “EDF”, to install panels to generate electricity from solar energy. At the company’s stations across the country, work on the project has actually begun during the year 2023 at some stations in the country. With the aim of supplying ADNOC service stations with clean energy.

The company announced that it uses biofuel to operate 100% of its fleet of heavy trucks in the Emirates, and is also working to develop innovative solutions to serve the transportation sector in the Emirates, including providing the necessary infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and supplying hydrogen.

The company has begun installing more than 40 high-speed charging points for electric vehicles in strategic locations, which enhances the value provided by ADNOC Distribution and contributes to meeting the current demand from electric vehicle owners, in addition to entering into cooperation to start operating the first hydrogen fueling station in the region. Super fast.

Green hydrogen

ADNOC recently announced the opening of the H2GO station, the region’s first high-speed pilot station for green hydrogen fueling, to test a fleet of vehicles powered by emission-free hydrogen.

The station, managed by ADNOC Distribution and built on a plot of land provided by Masdar City, will produce clean green hydrogen from water using an electrolyser that operates on a clean electricity grid.

The hydrogen supplied by the station will be certified as “green” hydrogen, produced based on solar energy sources, by the International Renewable Energy Certification Standard Organization, which is internationally recognized.

The pilot project is supported by the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre, and the equipment and technologies for “ultra-fast” hydrogen fueling were provided by Linde, the leading global company in the field of industrial gases and engineering.

Toyota, Al-Futtaim Motors, and BMW will each provide a fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles throughout the pilot project period, and the vehicles will be tested by taxi companies, including Tawasul.

Engineer Badr Saeed Al Lamki said: We are committed to developing sustainable mobility solutions and contributing to supporting transformation efforts in the energy sector, and the opening of the first station in the region for high-speed refueling with hydrogen fuel, H2GO, confirms our firm commitment to benefiting from technology and innovation, and harnessing fruitful partnerships to provide low-carbon solutions to customers. .

Biofuels

Last October, ADNOC Distribution announced the start of relying on B20 biofuel to operate the company’s fleet of heavy trucks for transporting fuel in the Emirates, as this initiative aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions resulting from operating the fleet by a rate of 15%.

The company’s fleet plays a major role in providing fuel and liquefied gas products to commercial customers and companies, and the initiative represents a new step in ADNOC Distribution’s journey to implement its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from its operations, in line with ADNOC Group’s efforts to accelerate its plans to reduce carbon intensity. By adopting B20 biofuel in its operations, ADNOC Distribution seeks to take serious steps and contribute to developing effective solutions to secure a more sustainable future.

It is worth noting that the process of blending biofuel, which is produced from leftover cooking oil, is completed in the company’s latest factories in Madinat Zayed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through this initiative, ADNOC Distribution aims to reduce carbon emissions resulting from the transportation sector, and to confirm the implementation of its commitment by taking practical steps to enhance the sector’s sustainability.

Solar energy

Last May, ADNOC Distribution announced the conclusion of a partnership with Emerge, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and “EDF”, to install panels to generate electricity from solar energy in the company’s stations nationwide.

Under the agreement, Emerge will provide ADNOC Distribution with an integrated package of solutions, including financing, design, procurement, installation, operation, and maintenance services for solar panels at the company’s new service stations in the Emirate of Dubai. In addition, The solar panels used in the existing stations will be updated.

The company announced its intention to explore more opportunities to benefit from solar energy to reduce the carbon footprint of its industrial facilities nationwide. Al Lamki stressed that the partnership with Emerge confirms the company’s commitment to taking concrete measures to reduce carbon emissions resulting from its operations, in addition to achieving sustainable, long-term value for the benefit of its shareholders.

Electric vehicle charging

ADNOC Distribution is working to develop innovative solutions to serve the mobility sector, including continuing efforts to provide charging points for electric vehicles through the company’s network of service stations.

At the beginning of this year, ADNOC Distribution signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), with the aim of launching a new partnership under the name “E2GO” to establish and operate the infrastructure necessary for charging electric vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and various parts of the country.

E2GO aims to be the main provider of electric vehicle charging solutions and associated infrastructure throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including fast electric charging points in the main areas of the Emirate, and related services, such as parking, traffic tariffs for vehicles, and providing digital platforms. To facilitate the charging of electric vehicles, enhance the level of customer service, and create new revenue sources.

Green oils

ADNOC Distribution, through its network of stations in the Emirates, provides alternative fuel options, including compressed natural gas.

In addition, in 2022, the company launched the “Voyager” green lubricant series, which are alternative lubricants intended for gasoline and diesel engines and manufactured using 100% plant-based base oils, in line with the company’s direction to enhance the diversity of its products, and provide more sustainable and environmentally friendly options. , in response to changing customer needs.

Sustainable financing

In January 2023, ADNOC Distribution was able to become the first company working in the field of fuel distribution and operating retail stores in the Emirates to succeed in benefiting from sustainable financing, by converting an existing long-term loan worth $1.5 billion (5.5 billion dirhams) into a loan linked to objectives. Sustainability, in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank.