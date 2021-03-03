Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) as part of its efforts to enhance the status Murban oreAnd making it a reliable price indicator in global oil markets, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today that it will allow its customers to freely trade in all crude oil it produces, which include Murban, Zakum Alawi, Das and Umm Lulu. In global markets, starting from the first trading month of the new Murban crude futures contract.

This step contributes to increasing profitability and economic return and creating additional value for ADNOC and its customers, by increasing demand and raising the value of all types of oil produced by the company, providing greater flexibility for ADNOC customers in managing their crude oil purchases and enabling them to better manage the risks of market fluctuations.

Allow free trading

Khalid Salmin, CEO of ADNOC’s Refining, Manufacturing and Marketing Department, said: “ADNOC works under the supervision and follow-up of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, MD and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, to ensure the necessary conditions for the free circulation of Murban crude and its success as a reliable price indicator in global markets. We are confident that allowing the free circulation of ADNOC raw materials will contribute to creating additional value for ADNOC and its customers, and contribute to enhancing its attractiveness to customers and markets around the world. This is a very important step that comes as we prepare to launch the new Murban crude futures contracts on March 29th. ”

Start trading futures contracts

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) intends to launch the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Futures Exchange, and to start trading futures contracts for Murban crude, and derivative financial instruments that are settled in cash against the price differences between different raw materials, on March 29, 2021, provided that the futures contracts for crude are priced. Murban two months before delivery. The «Intercontinental Exchange» confirmed in February that the Murban futures contract for June 2021 was the first to be traded on the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange, in April 2021, to be actually delivered in June. Accordingly, ADNOC customers will be allowed to resell ADNOC’s crude oil production in the global market in June 2021.

Murban exports

ADNOC also confirmed that ADNOC Onshore, a producer of Murban crude, launched a monthly report on the availability of Murban crude for export, with renewed expectations about Murban exports available for a period of 12 months. The first report was issued on February 28 on the website of the ADNOC Onshore Company at the link (www.adnoc.ae/en/adnoc-onshore/murban-reporting). This report provides the markets with greater clarity on the quantities of Murban crude available for export.

ADNOC expects that Murban crude will contribute about 50% of the company’s target production capacity of 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030. The production capacity of ADNOC’s largest onshore assets producing Murban crude, the Bu Hasa field and the Southeast Field Group, is 650. One thousand barrels per day and 630 thousand barrels per day respectively. In the company’s Bab al-Giant field, the company is working to build the facilities and infrastructure necessary to increase production capacity from more than 420,000 b / d to 485,000 b / d by the end of 2021.

Sign agreements

As part of preparations for trading in futures contracts for Murban crude, ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange signed new agreements with the Chinese “Rongsheng Petrochemicals” and “Unipec” on trading future contracts for Murban crude. This follows the signing of previous agreements with companies in the United States of America and Japan.

“Rongsheng will participate in the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Futures Exchange,” said Meng Fankyo, general manager of Rongsheng Petrochemical Singapore, and buy Abu Dhabi crude according to the futures price of Murban crude for supply to China. We are convinced that Murban crude futures will play an important role in global crude oil pricing, and will provide greater reliability, stability, transparency and liquidity to the market. This agreement will contribute to strengthening the relationship between “Rongsheng” and ADNOC, and opening more opportunities for joint cooperation in the future. “

China Rongsheng Petrochemical Company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China. The company’s core businesses include developing, manufacturing and distributing refined products, petrochemicals and chemical fibers, and has the world’s largest production capacity for pure terephthalic acid. “Rongsheng Petrochemical” owns 51% of the shares of “Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical”, whose integrated refining and petrochemical project is the largest in China with a processing capacity of 40 million tons annually.

Pricing Crude Oil

In turn, Liu Yang, general manager of trading at Unipec Asia, said: “The Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange provides us with more alternatives to hedge and improve our crude oil pricing portfolio. Of course, it is a new step that would inject more vitality and activity in the world of oil trading and trade, as well as strengthening the mechanism for pricing light crudes.

Unipec is the trading arm of Sinopec, the largest trading and trading company in China, and one of the world’s leading companies in trading, trading and supplying basic commodities.

The Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange was established in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the prestigious international financial center that applies English common law. The “Intercontinental Exchange” (ICE) is the main operator and main shareholder of the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange. ADNOC cooperates with “BP”, “GS Caltex”, “INPEX”, “ENEOS” (formerly known as JXTG), “PetroChina”, “PTT”, “Shell”, “TOTAL (TOTSA), Vitol” and “Bursa.” InterContinental »to launch the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Futures Exchange.