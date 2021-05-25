Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today that it has awarded a contract worth 2.73 billion dirhams ($ 744 million) to develop the fields located in the “Balbazim” marine concession area, confirming the company’s endeavor to achieve the maximum possible value from Abu Dhabi fields in The time it continues its efforts to increase its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.

The “Balbazim” area is located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city, and it consists of three fields called the marginal offshore fields, which are “Balbazim”, “Umm Al Salsal” and “Umm Al Dhulou”. ADNOC’s “Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Co., Ltd.” (Al Yasat) and a joint venture with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNBC) awarded the contract for carrying out engineering, procurement and construction works to the National Petroleum Construction Corporation (NPCC). ADNOC owns a 60% stake and CNBC has a 40% stake in Al Yasat, which strengthens the strong bilateral relations and energy partnership between the UAE and China. The award of the contract follows a competitive bidding process, and 65% of the contract will be redirected. The total value of the contract to the local economy through the ADNOC In-Country Value Enhancement Program, reflecting ADNOC’s continuing to prioritize enhancing in-country value while implementing its 2030 integrated strategy for smart growth.

Strategic cooperation Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production, said: We are pleased to fully develop the oil fields located in the “Balbazem” maritime concession area, in cooperation with our strategic partner, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Awarding this contract reflects our commitment. By achieving the maximum possible value from all Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources, for the benefit and benefit of the UAE, its people and our partners. He added: “The National Petroleum Construction Company was chosen after a rigorous and competitive bidding process that ensures that it will use the latest technologies and expertise to implement this strategic project, and redirect a large proportion of the value of this contract to the UAE economy to stimulate local economic growth, in line with the directives of the wise leadership. Of the United Arab Emirates ». The scope of the contract award covers the implementation of engineering, procurement, construction and operation of the marine facilities required to enable the achievement of a full production capacity of 45,000 barrels per day of light crude at a density of about 35 degrees according to the American Petroleum Institute classification, and 27 million standard cubic feet of associated gas from the “Balbazim” area. It is expected that the first oil production will start in 2023. An engineering competition. Within the framework of the preliminary process for awarding a contract for the implementation of engineering, procurement and construction works, Al-Yasat Company conducted a competition on preliminary engineering designs among the bidders to promote the project. This initiative contributed to reducing the bidding schedule by up to 12 months, by eliminating the need for the technical bidding process for the engineering, procurement and construction stage, and contributed to saving capital expenditures of about 697.3 million dirhams ($ 190 million).

For his part, Shaheen Al Mansoori, Acting CEO of Al Yasat said: “It confirms that a competition will be held on the initial engineering designs and the award of the engineering, procurement and construction works contract for the Balbazem marine area on the“ Al Yasat ”approach aimed at focusing on competitiveness and reducing costs to ensure our ability to develop our concessions Commercially, and providing long-term sustainable value for ADNOC and our partner China National Petroleum Corporation (CNBC).

“Al-Yasat will continue its efforts to reduce costs, while we seek to enhance the value of Abu Dhabi’s relatively smaller fields, which require a simple operating model to improve their production potential and value,” he added. Scope of the project The scope of the project includes the implementation of three offshore wellhead towers, at a rate of one in each of the three fields in the “Balbazem” area, to connect pipelines and submarine cables to Zirku Island, located about 60 kilometers from the “Balbazem” field. The project also covers the development of new water injection facilities, treatment of produced water, gas pressure, and associated facilities, as well as development work to link with existing facilities on Zirku Island. The “Al Yasat” concession covers two areas, one offshore and the other mixed on land / offshore.

The marine area includes the oil fields in Bu Hasir, Balbazim, Umm Al Salsal, Umm Al Dhulou, and Arzana, while the onshore / offshore area is located southwest of Abu Dhabi city. The company focuses on exploring and developing both the concession areas using a simple operating model. Bu Hasir is the first of the Al Yasat fields to enter service after the start of production in 2018.