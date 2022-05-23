The subscription price was determined by ADNOC and Borealis as the selling shareholders, following strong initial demand indicators from local and international investors, before the official subscription period began today.

The Selling Shareholders and the Company have entered into major investment agreements with “International Holding Company”, “Multiplay Group”, “Alpha Holdings”, “Holding”, “Abu Dhabi Pension Fund”, “Emirates Investment Authority” and “Adani Group” of India (the Investors According to these agreements, the main investors have committed, in each case, directly or indirectly, to invest 2.1 billion UAE dirhams, equivalent to (570) million US dollars in the public offering, provided that all shares are subject to a retention period of no less than six months. .

strong returns

Borouge has a strong financial profile, with annual revenues of $5.5 billion in 2021, and one of its two companies, Borouge ADP, with annual profits of $1.5 billion for the year. It also has a proven track record of generating strong cash flows that supports its ability to distribute competitive dividends in the future. The company expects to distribute a dividend of $975 million to shareholders in 2022, and expects to pay in 2023 at least $1.3 billion for the full-year period, equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.5% based on the announced share price of the offering.

The Selling Shareholders aim to provide a significant opportunity for our contingents to create and increase value, reflecting their confidence in Borouge’s long-term growth path. The decision to offer also confirms ADNOC’s prioritization of strong post-listing performance and a strong dividend policy. ADNOC aims by offering a minority stake in Borouge for public subscription to provide an exceptional opportunity for investors to contribute to a leading company that would play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable growth for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular and the UAE in general.

Borouge, which was established in 1998 as a joint venture between ADNOC and Borealis, combines the strengths and expertise of both companies, and consists of two separate companies, Borouge ADP (Borouge), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, which handles petrochemical production operations. and Borouge Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, which is responsible for the marketing and sales of Borouge products. Today, Borouge is one of the world’s leading companies in providing innovative and diversified solutions of high value polymers to several sectors including agriculture, building and construction, energy and packaging, advanced packaging, transportation and health.

3100 employees

Borouge employs more than 3,100 employees in Borouge ADP and Borouge Pte Ltd, and provides its products to customers in more than 50 countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Borouge’s product portfolio includes polyethylene and polypropylene, two of the most widely used polymers in industrial applications such as sustainable packaging, tubes and fittings, cables, automobiles and medical devices. Borouge’s polymer solutions are categorized into two main divisions: polymer solutions for consumers, and polymer solutions for infrastructure facilities. Consumer solutions include sustainable packaging, medical containers and greenhouse covers, while infrastructure solutions include water and gas pipelines and power transmission cables.

The main axes of Borouge’s strategic growth plan are to achieve continuous growth in its product portfolio through innovation, sustainable solutions, product development, strategic market access and geographical expansion. The company will also focus on providing its diverse range of products and innovative industrial solutions to the final markets that offer excellent prices, and benefit from the Borstar® technology, which enabled Borouge to design special solutions that meet the requirements of its customers and contribute significantly to facilitating daily life.

Borouge will also benefit from ADNOC’s successful investment in Borealis, which was announced recently, which will contribute to strengthening their long-term partnership and accelerating the implementation of the objectives of ADNOC’s growth and expansion program in refining, petrochemicals and industrial operations. ADNOC plans to take advantage of growth opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical sector, by relying on its world-class refining and petrochemical facilities in the Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi. Enhancement system.

Ruwais area

Borouge, through its subsidiaries, operates one of the largest integrated polyolefin complexes in the Ruwais area. The company also has logistic centers in various locations in the region, in addition to storage warehouses and export terminals spread in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia, in addition to a polymer composites manufacturing unit in Shanghai, in which the resins produced in the Ruwais factory are installed, and are used in many Industries include the auto industry in Asia and other industrial areas such as medical devices, healthcare supplies and sterilization.

Over the past six years, ADNOC has implemented an effective portfolio management and capital management program, and has developed a model of innovative, more open and flexible strategic partnerships in all aspects of the value chain of its exploration, development, production, refining, manufacturing, marketing and petrochemical businesses. ADNOC plans to implement a capital investment program worth $122 billion (equivalent to 447.7 billion dirhams) in all group companies during the period between 2021-2025 to enable its growth strategy and create and enhance value.

future plans

ADNOC plans to expand the investor base by offering minority stakes in selected companies from its group of operating companies. This started with the initial public offering of ADNOC Distribution in 2017, and was followed by the listing of ADNOC Drilling shares in October 2021, which is the largest offering in the stock market. Abu Dhabi Securities to date, and offering a stake to the public in “Vertiglobe”.

These listings contributed to supporting the growth of the private sector and the development of local capital markets, in addition to providing the opportunity for local and international investors to invest in ADNOC’s world-class assets and participate in its growth and development process.

Borouge’s IPO period begins today, May 23, 2022, and closes on May 28, for retail investors in the UAE, and May 30, 2022, for qualified local and international institutional investors. Borouge is expected to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on June 3, 2022.