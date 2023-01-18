According to the company’s announcement during the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, on Wednesday, carbon dioxide injection operations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2023, and this project represents an important new step within ADNOC’s commitment to reducing emissions in its operations, and reducing its carbon emissions intensity by 25 percent. by 2030 to achieve its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC Exploration, Development and Production, said: “Carbon capture and storage technologies play an important role in reducing emissions and achieving climate action goals, and the project for the first well in the world to inject and capture carbon dioxide represents a new effective step within the company’s plan.” amounting to $15 billion to reduce emissions, and ADNOC will continue to work to reduce emissions in existing energy sources.

And in implementation of the directives of the ADNOC Board of Directors to accelerate the implementation of the company’s strategy for low-carbon growth, and after the company allocated 55 billion dirhams (about 15 billion dollars) to reduce emissions in its operations, this innovative project will support the “ADNOC” program for carbon capture and storage, which is part of A group of new projects and initiatives that the company is working on implementing.

When it becomes operational, the project will initially capture at least 18,000 tons per annum of carbon dioxide captured from Fertiglobe’s operations in the UAE, in the carbonate aquifers in the onshore areas of Abu Dhabi.

The carbon dioxide injections come after ADNOC carried out a similar project at its Al-Riyadah carbon capture facility, which can capture up to 800,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The selection of the well site and the targeted geological formations was based on the results of the extensive 3D geophysical surveys conducted by the company.

The project will contribute to the production of low-carbon ammonia, which is a hydrogen carrier fuel that is cost-competitive, has the potential to rapidly scale up, and is less carbon-intensive than other fuels. The project will be monitored and evaluated using advanced technology at the Thumama Reservoir Center to ensure the highest levels of environmental safety.

ADNOC is working to expand its carbon capture activities to capture 5 million tons annually by 2030.

The new project is the latest in a series of initiatives to reduce emissions, including a strategic agreement signed by ADNOC, according to which it obtains 100 percent of its electrical network needs from clean nuclear and solar energy sources for the Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

ADNOC also recently completed a project financing deal at a cost of 14 billion dirhams ($ 3.8 billion) to establish an undersea electricity transmission network that connects ADNOC’s marine operations to TAQA’s clean onshore electricity grid, with the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s operations. Navy by up to 50 percent upon completion.