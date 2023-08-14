ADNOC and the National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) announced today the achievement of a major achievement in the geothermal utilization project, the first of its kind in the Gulf region, after completing the testing of two thermal wells in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

The pilot project aims to reduce building cooling emissions in Masdar City and contribute to diversifying the energy mix in the UAE. It also supports the National Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the share of renewable energies to 14 GW by 2030.

This project is based on the 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) allocated by ADNOC to develop low-carbon solutions to support its plan to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2045, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and the UAE Strategic Initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The wells produced hot water whose temperature exceeded 90 degrees Celsius, at a flow rate of approximately 100 liters per second. The heat from the well water will be passed through an absorption chiller system to produce chilled water that will be pumped into Tabreed’s district cooling network in Masdar City, which meets 10% of the city’s cooling needs.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of ADNOC’s Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Department, said on this occasion: “ADNOC is working to develop and deploy innovative technologies and low carbon solutions to accelerate the implementation of its plan to reduce emissions from all its operations to achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

Geothermal heat is one of the sources of renewable and clean energy that is abundant in the UAE and has not yet been utilized as an energy source capable of providing primary load electricity. ADNOC and Tabreed aim, by employing advanced technologies, to benefit from a clean energy source in reducing emissions of one of the most energy-intensive sectors in the country.

Building cooling is currently the largest consumer of electricity in the UAE. The district cooling system provides a sustainable alternative to conventional cooling methods, as it is 50% more energy efficient in its standard operations. The use of geothermal heat in district cooling operations can significantly reduce the demand on the electrical grid for cooling purposes, thus contributing to reducing emissions in one of the most energy-intensive sectors in the region.

For his part, Khaled Al Marzouqi, CEO of the National Central Cooling Company “Tabreed” said: “The integration of thermal and geothermal energy to provide energy for cooling systems in urban areas represents a major progress in the UAE’s march to diversify the energy mix and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. We are proud of our partnership with ADNOC, which aims to accelerate Tabreed’s efforts to reduce emissions in the UAE as part of its preparations to host the COP28 Conference, confirming the company’s commitment to exploring the latest technologies and utilizing the capabilities of renewable energy sources to meet the growing demand for sustainable cooling systems.

ADNOC is one of the pioneers in the development of geothermal energy in the UAE, which can provide a supply of clean base load energy for electricity generation. Building on the success of the project, ADNOC is also working with a number of companies to increase the contribution of geothermal energy within the country’s energy mix, through the use of the latest drilling technologies and electric power generation.