The project aims to reduce building cooling emissions in Masdar City and contribute to diversifying the energy mix in the UAE. It also supports the National Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the share of renewable energies to 14 gigawatts by 2030.

The project is based on the 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) allocated by ADNOC to develop low-carbon solutions to support its plan to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2045, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and the Emirates Strategic Initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, according to ADNOC statement issued Monday.

The wells produced hot water, the temperature of which exceeded 90 degrees Celsius, at a flow rate of approximately 100 liters per second. The heat from the well water will be passed through an absorption chiller system to produce chilled water that will be pumped into Tabreed’s district cooling network in Masdar City, which meets 10 percent of the city’s cooling needs.

Musabah Al Kaabi, CEO of ADNOC’s Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Department, said: “ADNOC is working to develop and deploy innovative technologies and low carbon solutions to accelerate the implementation of its plan to reduce emissions from all its operations to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. Geothermal heat is one of Renewable and clean energy sources that are abundant in the UAE and have not yet been utilized as an energy source capable of providing primary load electricity.By employing advanced technologies, ADNOC and Tabreed aim to benefit from a clean energy source in reducing one- The most energy intensive sector in the country.

Building cooling is currently the largest consumer of electricity in the UAE. The district cooling system provides a sustainable alternative to conventional cooling methods, as it is 50 percent more energy efficient in its standard operations. The use of geothermal heat in district cooling operations can significantly reduce the demand on the electrical grid for cooling purposes, thus contributing to reducing emissions in one of the most energy-intensive sectors in the region.