The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced the establishment of a new sector for low-carbon solutions and international growth, and the appointment of Musabeh Hilal Al-Kaabi as CEO, as part of its efforts to accelerate the implementation of its low-carbon growth strategy, which was recently approved by its board of directors.
The new sector will focus on developing the company’s business in new energies, clean hydrogen and carbon capture, storage and use technologies, in addition to achieving international growth in the fields of gas, liquefied natural gas and chemical industries. The establishment of a new sector for low-carbon solutions and international growth builds on ADNOC’s track record of success in responsible production and the provision of sustainable energy supplies. This step also contributes to advancing the progress achieved by ADNOC in the qualitative shift it is witnessing, which is based on basic pillars that include reducing emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, achieving excellence in its operations, reducing methane gas emissions, expanding the use of carbon capture and storage technologies, and benefiting from From renewable and emissions-free energy sources.
His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, said – on this occasion -: “Thanks to the vision, support and guidance of the wise leadership, ADNOC is embarking on a new phase aimed at accelerating growth and increasing focus on sustainability to ensure keeping pace with its business.” As part of these efforts, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brother Musabah Hilal Al Kaabi as CEO of ADNOC’s Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Sector, as of January 16, 2023, as we continue to implement the company’s updated strategy. He added: “The establishment of a new sector for low-carbon solutions and international growth is part of the company’s efforts to implement the directives of the ADNOC Board of Directors to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and to accelerate the implementation of the company’s road map to reduce emissions from its operations.”
As the UAE prepares to host the Conference of the Parties ‘COP 28’ next year, ADNOC will continue to focus on finding practical and positive solutions to drive progress in climate action and economic growth. Since its inception, ADNOC has continuously focused on achieving sustainability, as its efforts included in In this field, stopping the flaring of natural gas in its operations, and its investments in the early eighties in technologies for capturing and treating flare gas effectively contributed to reducing the environmental impacts associated with gas flaring operations.
The company recently announced setting a new goal to reduce methane emissions from its exploration, development and production operations to 0.15% by 2025, which is the lowest in the region. ADNOC also intends to continue efforts to reduce methane emissions through the use of flare gas extraction systems and detection programs. Leakage and regular maintenance. In line with its commitment to reducing emissions, ADNOC aims to build on the success of the region’s first commercial-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) facility, and plans to double its CO2 capture program by more than 500% to capture 5 million tons of CO2 annually. By 2030. This will be achieved by capturing additional amounts of carbon dioxide from gas processing plants and other sources of emissions. At the same time, in collaboration with its industry partners, academia and research institutes, ADNOC is exploring opportunities to enhance the development and deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies and to reduce their costs. As part of its roadmap to reduce emissions from its operations, ADNOC is the first company in the oil and gas sector to obtain the needs of its electrical network through electricity produced from nuclear and solar sources free of emissions, as of early 2022.
The company is also working to expand its use of the clean electricity network, by establishing a $3.6 billion undersea electricity transmission network, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The new network aims to connect ADNOC’s offshore fields with the Emirates Electricity Network to provide electric energy produced from nuclear and solar sources, which contributes to reducing the environmental footprint of ADNOC’s marine operations by more than 30%, by replacing electricity generators that rely on gas turbines. ADNOC has also taken tangible steps across all of its operations by implementing a variety of energy efficiency projects targeting both energy supply and demand, which include utilization of waste heat, installation of more energy-efficient equipment and expansion of electricity use, in addition to adopting Solutions to improve the efficiency of its operational processes, and improve combustion efficiencies. In parallel with its digital transformation strategy, ADNOC launched an integrated energy monitoring system at the Panorama Digital Control Center.
Through an interactive platform and dashboard, the company monitors and analyzes energy performance to identify opportunities for improvement across the value chain and work to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from energy consumption. ADNOC places the task of preserving the country’s natural resources for future generations a top priority, by protecting sustainable biodiversity and managing water and waste. The company is also committed to preserving fresh water consumption by less than 0.5% of total water use and increasing the number of mangroves. By planting 10 million seedlings by 2030, to contribute to capturing carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, protecting beaches from erosion, and providing a safe habitat for marine life. ADNOC is also working to accelerate its investments in renewable energy solutions, and in this context, it has concluded a strategic partnership with each of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and the Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), to own a stake in the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), with the aim of Develop a leading global portfolio of clean energy, strengthen efforts in the field of renewable energy and green hydrogen, and produce more than 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Under this partnership, Masdar will become one of the largest clean energy companies in the world, as it works to develop Its global portfolio of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects. It is noteworthy that Musabah Hilal Al-Kaabi returns to ADNOC after he held the position of CEO of the investment sector in the Emirates in “Mubadala Investment”, the sovereign investment company in Abu Dhabi.
Prior to assuming the position of CEO of the UAE investment sector at Mubadala Investment Company, he held the position of CEO of the Petroleum and Petrochemicals Sector in Mubadala from 2017 to 2020, and CEO of Mubadala Petroleum from 2014 to 2017.
Musabeh Al-Kaabi began his career in ADNOC, where he spent 16 years, during which he held a number of important positions in the various businesses of the company.
