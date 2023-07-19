Davide Desario is the new managing director of Adnkronos. This was announced by Pippo Marra, the publisher of the agency which this year will celebrate 60 years of activity. Desario, born in Rome in 1971, graduated in political science, began his career at Il Messaggero. At the editorial office of the Roman newspaper in via del Tritone he dealt with crime news, investigations and politics. In 2013 he became managing editor responsible for the web version of the newspaper, dealing in particular with developing the social platforms of Il Messaggero and the MessaggeroTV project. In 2018 he was appointed director of the free information newspaper Leggo with editions in Rome and Milan and of the website, which he brought to the top ten of the most visited in Italy. He was appointed president of the jury of evaluation of the Italian capital of culture for the year 2025.

“Welcome to Davide Desario at the helm of Adnkronos – says Marra – His profile as a high-ranking journalist and his experience in the digital field represent the added value that the agency needs to carry on the challenges of reliability and innovation that have characterized the its 60 years of life and which in recent years have been carried forward thanks to the outgoing director Gian Marco Chiocci. Primary information is and remains the essential task for us even in the era of digital journalism – observes the editor of Adnkronos – However, we cannot ignore the challenges that the web imposes on us, especially in a field in which we are always at the forefront. Adnkronos will continue to play the crucial role it has played in these 60 years in the country’s political and economic life, while maintaining its ability to give voice to emerging phenomena and to offer original and in-depth interpretations of what is happening in Italy and in the world, in that respect for the pluralism of sources and voices which have never caused it to fall into conformity but rather have always characterized its identity”.

“The main front – adds Marra – remains that of the merciless fight against disinformation, as well as the deliberately false news that is introduced into the information system with precise objectives of hidden orientation of public opinion. In this context, we intend to strengthen the verification of sources and news control activities by convincingly adhering to the proposal of the undersecretary Barachini aimed at the creation of a real ‘Fake news Guarantor'”.