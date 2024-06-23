The Executive Director of Al Nahda National Schools in Abu Dhabi, Adnan Abbas, stressed that the school administration plays the main role in establishing a distinguished school, as it must possess the skills and mechanisms that qualify it to deal with any changes experienced by the educational system, indicating that he started the education field from its first levels, He worked as a computer science teacher for up to 10 years, after which he was promoted to supervise teachers, then rose through management until he reached the rank of executive director.

Adnan received many local and regional awards and certificates of excellence in the fields of teaching and administration, and was also elected as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Private Schools Working Group.

He consolidated his success through educational management based on scientific foundations, achieving one of the best IGCSE results in the Gulf region in many fields.

He said: “My educational philosophy is based on the idea that the student is the focus of the educational process, and that the advanced teacher is the pillar of this process.”

He added: “I apply five basic elements in management to ensure the achievement of an integrated and comprehensive educational environment, focusing on the comprehensive growth of the student and qualifying him to be a creative and innovative individual in his community. The student is placed on the priority list of these elements, so that education revolves around his needs and interests, and teaching methods are customized to suit each student individually. The second element focuses on the developing teacher, as he plays a vital role in this process. The third element concerns the use of modern means and the employment of technology to support the educational process. The fourth element of management is to encourage innovation and creativity to enhance critical and creative thinking among students, and provide them with the opportunity to try new and innovative ideas. The fifth element focuses on developing students’ life and academic skills to meet the challenges of the times.”