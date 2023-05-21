Deputy was treating a sudden illness in a hospital in Brasilia; she says she has not been vaccinated “on medical advice”

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) was diagnosed with covid-19 during hospitalization in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the DF Star hospital, in Brasília, where he is treated for a “sudden malaise” with no identified cause , according to a note released this Sunday (21 .May.2023).

The statement says that Zambelli has been asymptomatic for more than 5 days. It is suspected that she contracted the virus on a trip to South Korea. It also claims that the deputy was not vaccinated against covid “on medical advice”but which nevertheless maintained “high levels of immunity” in the last years.

The note also informs that Zambelli should be transferred in the coming days to follow treatment in São Paulo and, therefore, asked the Chamber to work remotely during the period.

The diagnosis of covid adds to other health problems that the deputy has treated:

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects connective tissue and joints ;

a gastric ulcer caused by bacteria H. pylori;

a sudden malaise with no definite cause.

Here is the full note:

“First of all, it is important to remember that the deputy was already undergoing medical treatment due to a gastric ulcer caused by the bacterium H. pylori, classified as a carcinogen by the WHO.

“In addition, the deputy also faces Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the body’s joints, and has already been hospitalized several times to receive treatment.

“Regarding her most recent hospitalization, which took place last Monday, due to a sudden illness, the parliamentarian clarifies that she is in the ICU of the DF Star Hospital, where she is being monitored for diagnosis.

“Carla Zambelli also tested positive for COVID-19, but has been asymptomatic for more than 5 days. It is suspected that she was contaminated during a trip to South Korea, which lasted approximately 30 hours.

“The deputy was not vaccinated against COVID on medical advice, and in recent years the parliamentarian has maintained high levels of immunity.

“The expectation is that the deputy remains hospitalized until Monday or Tuesday, when she will be transferred to receive treatment in São Paulo.

“We believe the hospital will issue a statement on Zambelli’s health today.

“In relation to voters, the deputy clarifies that she is seeking with Arthur Lira the possibility of participating in the polls remotely, as she does when she is on an Official Mission.

“Team Carla Zambelli.”