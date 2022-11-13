Narrator has covid and said on Saturday (12.nov) that he will stay in hospital for 3 days to be monitored; he will cover the cup

Hospitalized since Friday (11.Nov.2022) at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, sports presenter and narrator Galvão Bueno, 72 years old, shared this Sunday (13.nov) a new video on their profiles on social networks. He appears doing physiotherapy exercises and says he is “preparing” for the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

Watch Galvão Bueno’s video (54sec):

“Getting ready for the Cup inspired by my friends @pele and @popofreitas!! Only 7 days to go!!”, wrote Galvão in his post. The narrator has covid. He stated on Saturday (12.nov) that the medical team “thought it would be good” he remains hospitalized for 3 days “to be monitored and do a lot of physical therapy”🇧🇷 also said that it is “in good” and did not need to take medication.

Galvão Bueno is the main name of the team at TV Globe that will cover the World Cup.

The tournament, which begins on November 20, 2022, marks Galvão’s farewell to narration. In March 2022, he announced that he would stop narrating sporting events on the network after the Cup.

Although Galvão’s contract with Globe closes at the end of 2022, there is a possibility that he will continue in the group, focusing on digital platforms. At the time, in March, the broadcaster reported being “preparing a good farewell” of the narrator.