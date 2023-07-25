The creation ofAcademy VR46 has given a great boost to Italian motorcycling, just look at how many of these guys are protagonists in MotoGP today: starting from the 2022 world champion Francesco Bagnaia to the 2020 vice-champion Franco Morbidelli, continuing with the 2-time GP winner Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini. In short, there was a sort of handover between Valentino Rossi – who retired at the end of 2021 – and the guys he trained with at the Ranch and whose career he oversaw through his management.

In this first glimpse of the championship, he particularly stood out Marco Bezzecchi, a VR46 centaur, capable of triumphing in Argentina and France and winning the Dutch Sprint, despite riding a Ducati Desmosedici GP22 from last season. It’s no mystery that Borgo Panigale is pushing to sign the Rimini rider, perhaps equipping him with an official bike in 2024, to be decided whether he’s still in VR46 or – less likely – in Prima Pramac Racing.

Bezzecchi talks about his future

Interviewed by the Spaniards of Solomoto.eghas explained: “My dream, like that of any MotoGP rider, is to be in a team with a factory bike. So should I receive an offer to ride a factory Ducati, I’d like to accept it. In the Academy we work hard to make it happen, to grow and get proposals like this. Me in Yamaha? I don’t know, it’s not something I’m thinking about right now. Ask Uccio“.

Bezzecchi and the rivalry between Rossi and Marquez

Having grown up in the shadow of Valentino Rossi, the Spanish journalist wanted to prod Bezzecchi about the rivalry between the Doctor and Marc Marquez. The ‘Bez’ came out with a touch of class: “You can admire Rossi without having to hate Marquez. Rossi has always been my absolute idol to me and I grew up watching his races and when I was a kid, he was already winning. I am very lucky to have been able to meet him, but also to have him as a boss. I feel happy because he is a very special boss. At Mugello he helped me a lot, he gave me a series of tips based on what he saw me doing on the track and showed me what to improve”.