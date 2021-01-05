He left as a great unknown and There is no one who today disputes his position in Pepe Mel’s team. Rober González, Very young, 20 years in three days, Extremadura striker from the Betis quarry, has become such a decisive player for Las Palmas that he scored in four of the six wins that appear to date in the Gran Canaria team’s victories box, in addition to generating the play with which the Canarian derby was decided.

The UD premiered on the fourth day, at the Gran Canaria Stadium and against Logroñés. That last October 3 he was in charge of opening the scoring in the 53rd minute, Araujo being the one to certify a 2-1 win in the 90th, barely clouded by the visiting penalty spot in full discount. Two weeks later Las Palmas dispatched Almería with a double by Araujo (2-0), repeating success four days later against Castellón, also on the island, 2-1. Araujo made it 1-0, and it was Rober himself who tipped the balance after the 1-1 of Gálvez.

Las Palmas accumulated four days without winning until, In the derby against Tenerife on November 15, he smiled again. That 1-0, Ortolá’s gift, would not have come had it not been for Rober’s insistence, who crossed to the heart of the area before Vada deflected the ball and Ortolá finished putting it into the Blue and White goal.

The fifth yellow victory would come on November 29 on that vibrant soccer afternoon. It happened that Las Palmas lost 0-2 at halftime against Sporting de Gijón, who were being as superior as that scoreboard suggested. However, a double from Rober in just two minutes he equalized the game before Espiau made the final 3-2 in 84.

A disappointing UD league month of December translated, once again, into four games without scoring three points in one go. We had to wait until last Sunday, January 3, for Pepe Mel’s pupils to certify against Espanyol the sixth victory of the season. Again Rober was decisive, since the parakeet formation could do nothing to, at least, equal that precious goal that sneaked like a shell into Diego López’s right squad.

Rober, last Sunday at the time of connecting the kick with which he beat Diego López, Espanyol goalkeeper.

Carlos Diaz-Recio (AS Newspaper)



For now, add the Extremaduran attacker five goals and two assists, which translates into a more than direct participation in seven of the 21 goals accumulated by Las Palmas, a third of the total. The last is now the first for Pepe Mel. Together with Álex Suárez, he leads the classification of games played, 19 (17 as a starter), and remains second in minutes on the pitch (1,400 for the central defender’s 1,660). Such are the irrefutable numbers of Admiral Rober, each day with more stripes.

Except for surprise, he will not be tomorrow against Navalcarnero in the Copa del Rey match. It would be even more surprising if he was not against Mallorca on Sunday either.

