In the event of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Washington and NATO will “categorically object, but will not take any action.” This opinion was expressed by retired US Navy Admiral and ex-commander-in-chief of the North Atlantic Alliance James Stavridis in an article for Bloomberg…

He explained that since Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, the country does not fall under the security guarantee “an attack on one is an attack on all.”

According to Stavridis, in the event of a conflict, a clash may occur in the Black Sea. He admitted that in this case Russia would use high-speed patrol boats with surface-to-surface and surface-to-surface cruise missiles, helicopters for the transfer of special forces from landing ships and diesel submarines.

Stavridis suggested that in this case, Moscow will win a complete victory. At the same time, according to him, NATO troops will not have time to reach the region quickly enough, even if they want to.

On April 3, Kiev announced that NATO exercises Defender Europe 2021 are needed to practice the war with Russia. During the maneuvers, they plan to work out defensive and offensive actions in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe. Among the partner countries, Georgia and Moldova are also actively involved.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused NATO of stepping up its activity in Ukraine and the Black Sea. The official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out that at the same time an aggressive information campaign is being waged by Ukraine and a number of Western countries that are trying to accuse Russia of escalating tensions in Donbass.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country’s course towards the EU and NATO. Ukraine has become the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Partner status.