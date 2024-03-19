Admiral Moiseev appointed Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy

Hero of Russia, Admiral Alexander Moiseev was presented as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a ceremony marking Submariner Day in Kronstadt. His appointment was announced on Tuesday, March 19 TASS.

On March 10, sources from the Fontanka publication announced Moiseev’s appointment to this position. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on this information then, noting that he has no right to speak about decrees classified as “secret.”

According to Ura.ru, Moiseev is one of the most respected and experienced commanders in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.