The Chief of the Navy Staff, Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave, during a ceremony held on December 22 in Madrid.

Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave, Chief of the Navy Staff, died this Friday in Madrid, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. Martorell, 62, has died at the Gómez Ulla Military Hospital, where he was being treated for a serious illness. In July 2021, he was appointed head of the Navy, replacing Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón, who replaced General Miguel Ángel Villarroya as Chief of the Defense Staff, who resigned as a result of the scandal caused by his premature vaccination. from covid.

Born in Bilbao on August 22, 1960, he was the youngest and newest member of the current military leadership. He entered the Naval School of Marín (Pontevedra) in 1979, receiving the office of lieutenant in 1984. Throughout his 39-year career, he has been commander of the minesweeper Miño and the minesweeper Turia, he has been in charge of the first squadron of Countermine Measures (MCM), of the Permanent Group of Countermine Measures No. 2 of NATO and the amphibious assault ship Castilla.

Among his destinations on land, he has been a professor at the Escuela Superior de las Fuerzas Armadas, head of the Torpedo Workshop of the Arsenal de Cartagena (Madrid) and has been posted on three occasions in the General Staff of the Navy, in addition to directing the area within the Ministry’s Directorate General for Defense Policy and the Exercise Section at the NATO Joint Headquarters in Naples. Graduated in General Staff and specialist in Submarine Weapons, he has taken numerous courses both in Spain and in the EU and NATO.

Between March and October 2019, he led the EU’s Counter-Piracy Operation Atalanta in the Indian Ocean and then took command of the High Readiness Maritime Headquarters. In May 2020, he was named a Fleet Admiral. He possesses the great cross of Naval Merit and that of the Royal and Military Order of San Hermenegildo and twelve other national and foreign military decorations.

“It is a very sad day for the Ministry of Defence, for the Navy and for all the Armed Forces,” said a Defense spokeswoman, who added that Minister Margarita Robles has already offered her condolences to the admiral’s relatives. The sudden death of the head of the Navy will force the minister to find a replacement for him, retouching a military leadership that she planned to maintain until the end of the legislature.