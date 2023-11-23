TASS: the frigate “Admiral Golovko” returned to the shipyard for inspection after state tests

The Project 22350 guided missile frigate Admiral Golovko, built at Severnaya Verf, returned to the Baltic for inspection after completing state tests. This was reported with reference to a source in the military-industrial complex TASS.

“The frigate Admiral Golovko regularly completed launches with its main missile weapons during state tests in northern Russia and is returning for inspection before being transferred to the Navy at Severnaya Verf,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

It is noted that earlier photographs appeared on the Internet indicating the passage of the frigate through the Danish Straits.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

In September, Severnaya Verf General Director Igor Orlov said that Admiral Golovko was planned to be transferred to the Russian Navy in 2023. The ship received the 3S14 universal firing system, which allows storing and launching Onyx, Caliber or Zircon missiles.

In June, the commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, noted that tests of the Admiral Golovko were proceeding as planned.