Rome – “I am happy and proud of the election of the Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as the next president of the NATO Military Committee. A victory that is the result of great teamwork at all levels in Italy”. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani on X.

Giuseppe Cavo Dragone is born in Arquata Scrivia in 1957 and since 2021 he has been Chief of Defense Staff.

He entered the Naval Academy in 1976 (until 1980), after a short period on board the Frigate Orsa, he was chosen to attend US Navy flight schools until 1981. He had the role of helicopter pilot on the destroyer Ardito, during the mission in Lebanon. In 1987 he was promoted to Lieutenant, receiving command of the Milazzo minehunter until 1988.

In 1991 it was the first commander of the Embarked Air Group on the Garibaldi aircraft carrier (until 1993), then he moved to the command-in-chief of the Naval Squadron as Operations and Training Officer of the embarked air component. In 1996, with the rank of frigate captain, he moved to command of the Euro Frigate, returning a year later to lead the Embarked Aircraft Group.

From 27 September 2002 to 16 October 2004, with the rank of captain, he was the commander of the Aircraft carrier “Giuseppe Garibaldi”. She received honors on the USS Monterey in 2013.

From 27 October 2005 to 5 September 2008 he held the position of Commander of Naval Aviation and Chief of the 6th Aircraft Department of the Naval General Staff. Later he was promoted to rear admiral.

On 11 September 2008 he was called to the top of the Divers and Raiders Grouping (Comsubin). He thus completes his command experience on board ships, air forces and special forces.

From 13 October 2011 to 17 October 2014 he held the position of Commander of the Naval Academy. He was part of the expert panel appointed by the investigating judge of the Grosseto court on the occasion of the evidentiary incident arranged as part of the criminal proceedings relating to the sinking of the Costa Concordia.

Promoted to team Admiral in April 2016, he assumed the role of Commander of the Joint Forces Operational Command and from June 2019 he became Chief of Staff of the Navy. Two years later the Council of Ministers promoted him to the rank of admiral and appointed him Chief of Defense Staff.