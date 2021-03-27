Former chief of the Russian Navy’s headquarters, Viktor Kravchenko, believes that the United States needs to pay attention to such “clear signals” from Russia as the emergence of nuclear submarines in the Arctic, as well as the approach of two MiG-31 interceptors to the North Pole. The retired admiral told about this Interfax March 27.

“This is a normal intensive combat training, but it is also a signal to our friends overseas – the Americans. Obviously, the goal was to show – you are not alone trying to master the northern seas. We have been here for a long time, ”said Kravchenko.

He believes that Russia was able to show the Americans that it can act tactically quickly at the North Pole, because this is the most convenient place in terms of the range of a ballistic missile and the potential enemy has less time to make a decision to retaliate.

Commenting on the emergence of submarines, the expert noted: “Not only one of our nuclear submarines can occasionally emerge and break through for years, but three and at the same time. The Americans and the British cannot yet break through the ice according to their technical characteristics as our submarines did. “

On March 26, it became known that three nuclear submarines of the Russian Navy for the first time in history simultaneously surfaced from under the ice as part of an Arctic expedition.

Later on the same day, two MiG-31 fighters performed a unique maneuver over the North Pole: for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, fighters flew over the pole with refueling in the air.