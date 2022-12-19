Gómez Leyva lives to tell that two projectiles were centimeters from his head.

From the social rubble that uploaded messages of celebration to the networks for the deadly attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva comes a hulking man who charges as secretary of economic development in the capital government.

It is Fadlala Akabani, who at five in the morning and 23 minutes on Friday, in a cybernetic dialogue with another slob, uploaded a paranoid tweet that, unaware that bullshit is indelible, she later tried to delete:

The rapacious oligarchy and the morally defeated opposition, petty, treacherous and lying, is capable of paying for an attack knowing that people like you are going to blame or infer responsibility on those who replicate the media attacks…

There were also those who tried to disqualify Ciro’s verifiable, recognized and highly respectable career, questioning his irreproachable career and mocking the fortunate armor that prevented at least two bullets from exploding in his head (Gómez Leyva saved his life thanks to the vehicle that six years ago years convinced him to use Olegario Vázquez Aldir and Ernesto Rivera, owner and general director of Grupo Imagen, respectively, as soon as they found out that he had been threatened by drugs).

A poor devil who identifies himself as David Ramo$mal wrote:

It is quite suspicious that having passed in an area of ​​a certain level they have not published a single video of the act when in fucked up areas there are up to five angles. This has a certain aroma of assembly…

Another illiterate, the narcissistic @Angeliux, slandered:

Just show this @CiroGomezL, used to doing mitote, and who believes there is someone.

For Eray Ruiz, @CirroGomezL is not a journalist, he is a politician in opposition to the federal government. The “attack” is very doubtful…

Xavier 12830:

Ciro’s assembly comb, made by PRIAN, has already come out. The morning is the only thing that saves us from the criminal and lying right-wing infodemic.

Regarding his allusion and his confidence, two days before the attack Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said:

“They are very dishonest people, you have to keep going, you have to keep reporting, not leaving the ground free for them, imagine if you just listened to Ciro or Loret de Mola or Sarmiento. No!, because it is also harmful to health; If you listen to them a lot, you can even develop a brain tumor…”.

And in his “blessed networks” Fredy GR Robin opined:

Ciro Gómez makes a circus of everything and victimizes himself to the point of being unable…

False: with enviable temperance and sobriety, without hysteria and prudently, shortly after the scare, the surviving Ciro gave the news like this:

“At 11:10 pm, 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the intent to kill me. The assembly of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities ”.

As is palpable, far from victimizing himself, one of the most important and reliable journalists in Mexico, the dearest Ciro, treats his own chilling case with the intelligence and restraint with which he does what makes fans so uncomfortable: plain journalism.