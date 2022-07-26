On a day like today, July 25, the orchestra harmony 10 He returned to the Lima stages with a great concert at El Huaralino Internacional, in the midst of the economic reactivation after the start of the quarantine. And today, too, the group loses its musical director Walther Lozada, who ceased to exist at 61 years of age in the Intensive Care Unit of the Guillermo Almenara hospital. From Cajamarca, the administrator of the famous place, located in Los Olivos, expressed his condolences to the family and recalled how the Piurano’s last months were.

Juan Pablo Fernandez Chavez, administrator of The Huaralino, said that, precisely, 15 days ago, exactly on July 16, the group from Piura decided to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the famous venue with its best hits. Unfortunately, for that special date, the manager of Armonía 10 was already in poor health and the family was already aware of the situation.

YOU CAN SEE: Son of Walther Lozada breaks his silence: “He was a great friend, I feel great pain”

“Yes, I have been quite in communication with him and with the family. For about six months I already knew that his health was a little delicate, but we had hope that he would recover. Starting in July, things got complicated and the brothers were already resigned, ”he declared for La República.

“A brother told me that a doctor had told him that he was already in a vegetative state and was suffering a lot” add Juan Pablo Fernandez Chavez, who asked the family to give him at least 10 minutes so that they can pay a small tribute to Walther Lozada in El Huaralino, before taking his remains to Piura to fulfill his last wish. “El Huaralino is his house and it is good that he says goodbye to his house. It would be an honor for me,” he said.

On the other hand, the manager of El Huaralino Internacional expressed his regret for the departure of whom he considered a “great friend”. “It is a great shame, it is a very strong sadness. He was a great man, an icon of cumbia and one of the pioneers of cumbia. I hope that the State declares Peruvian cumbia as a national mourning” held.

YOU CAN SEE: Administrator of El Huaralino: “Many felt that I was the salvation to reactivate the music industry”

Fernández narrated that it was always a pleasure to work with the manager of Armonía 10. “He was an excellent person, he was not selfish, he was not arrogant, he always advised and the truth is that I learned a lot from him,” added the businessman.

Juan Pablo Fernández asks that Walther Lozada be fired in El Huaralino. Photo: Sandy Carrión Cruz, The Republic

What did Walther Lozada die of?

Peruvian businessman Walter Lozada, creator of Armonía 10, died at the age of 61 on July 25 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Guillermo Almenara hospital; because of the cirrhosis that he suffered from for several years. The businessman’s daughter, Bianca Lozada, said through tears that she was waiting for a liver transplant.

“Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when I was on the verge of a transplant, an infection ended all our hopes. For this reason, I would like to send a message to all the people: ‘Donate’. Donate because my father stayed for a liver donation. There are many families that would be happier”, expressed Bianca Lozada for La República.