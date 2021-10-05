Mattia Santori he did it: he was elected city councilor in Bologna on the Democratic Party lists. But there’s more: with 2,500 preferences, Santori was second in preference only to Emily Clancy, the 30-year-old Italian-Canadian candidate on the civic list in support of the elected mayor Matteo Lepore, entered the municipal council of Palazzo d’Accursio with 3,341 votes.

On the 34-year-old founder and leader of the Sardines – the ‘bottom-up’ movement that became famous during the electoral campaign of the regionals in Emilia Romagna in 2020, when the Sardines contributed to the victory of Bonaccini on the Center-right – there was much discussion in the weeks preceding the vote, when Santori made it known that he would retire to the Hermitage of Ronzano until 4 October.

“The response from the polls gives the country the roots and full vitality of the movement I represent”, he told AdnKronos Jasmine Crystal, another well-known face of the movement, who toured the country during the election campaign, making stops in Bologna (“Mattia really did a great thing”), in Turin, in Milan. “Our candidates are significantly affirmed everywhere and confirm the goodness of our political system, aimed at uniting and including”.