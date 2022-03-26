We have already seen what the administrative detentionor that measure that blocks the use of the car to the owner causing in fact mobility problems due to the limitation on the use of his property. If we ran into an administrative detention now let’s try to how to “delete” definitely or “suspend it” presenting the right documentation.

With the administrative stop, the car can no longer be used and must be kept stationary even if there are actually no brake shoes on the wheels

In the event that the vehicle is a vehicle used for work, it is possible to request a “Application for cancellation of the notice of administrative detention of the instrumental vehicle“Based on Art. 86, paragraph 2, Presidential Decree no. 602/1973. In the latter case, the use of the movable property is granted because it is instrumental to the business activity of / to the profession and necessary for the achievement of the related revenues. Another facilitated case is on the cars used for the use of people with disabilities.

Administrative stop of what is due to auto

The administrative detention is an act by which the competent administrations or bodies (Municipalities, INPSRegions, State, etc.), through the collection agents (Revenue Collection Agency) They “block” a debtor’s movable property registered in public registers (for example motor vehicles) or of co-obligors, because there are unpaid amounts that may refer to levies or taxes.

What is the “administrative detention”

In reality, the debt for which the administrative lock was applied may be due for credits of various kinds, for example, a failure to pay VAT, IRPEF, car tax, ICI, etc.) or to fines relating to infringements of the Highway Code. .

Suspend or cancel the administrative detention, what is the solution

To remove the administrative detention, it is necessary to agree with the creditor institution, paying all the debt or paying the amount in installments: there are two solutions that make it possible to “suspend” or “cancel” the administrative detention.

Suspension or cancellation of the administrative detention what changes?

There SUSPENSION different from CANCELLATION because in the latter case the possibility is given to use the asset, therefore to circulate with the car, but the debt remains prescribed on the vehicle until the last installment is paid. The car can also be sold but the amount of the debt remains “marked” on the vehicle itself.

Failure to pay the debt to the creditor will result in the registration of an “administrative detention” on the PRA (Public Automobile Register)

Whoever buys a vehicle with a “suspended administrative detention” could find himself an administrative detention if the previous owner has not completed the payments of the installment, even suspending it at a certain moment.

Administrative stop how to cancel?

To totally eliminate the administrative detention and get back to having the full possession of use of their own car it is necessary to proceed to request to cancel the administrative detention only after making the payment of what is due: let’s find out how to do it and what are the procedures to follow.

An ACI agency can be used to cancel the administrative detention (form NP3)

How to cancel an administrative stop on your vehicle

The administrative detention can be canceled only after having fully paid off the debt. Once the debt has been fully paid, it is possible to request the cancellation of an administrative car stop. There cancellation request practice of the detention it can be presented at the offices of the PRA, through an ICA delegationor at acar practice agency.

To cancel the stop you need to submit the following documentation from one of the aforementioned entities:

Provision of revocation (or suspension) in original: this is issued by the collection concessionaire after having paid the debt. This document contains the data of the vehicle, of the debtor and the amount of the credit for which cancellation is requested;

(or suspension) in original: this is issued by the collection concessionaire after having paid the debt. This document contains the data of the vehicle, of the debtor and the amount of the credit for which cancellation is requested; Paper Ownership Certificate o CdP (which also acts as a request note and must be completed on the back) or the Complementary Sheet. Who owns the Digital Ownership Certificate (CDPD) does not have to submit it. On the other hand, those who submit the Complementary Sheet must use the NP3 form as a request note (the PDF file to be downloaded above is present), which is distributed free of charge at the territorial units of the PRA and the DMV.

How to avoid administrative detention

Cancellation of administrative detention, after January 1, 2020

Let’s see what changes if i revocation measures for the cancellation of the administrative car stop Were they issued before January 1 or after? Let’s do some order by reading the following:

Cancellation to the PRA of the administrative detention with revocation measures issued prior to January 1, 2020: For revocation orders issued prior to 1 January 2020 the provisions of the old legislation remain in force as explained in the previous paragraph.

It must also be specified that the cancellation of the detention does not require the presentation of the CdP / CDPD and does not give rise to the issue of a new updated Certificate of Digital Property (CDPD). If you want to obtain a new CDPD, without noting the constraint, you must ask for a duplicate of the Certificate of Ownership.

Cancellation to the PRA of the administrative detention with revocation measures issued starting from 1 January 2020: with the implementation of the provisions contained in the Legislative Decree n. 98/2017the provisions for the revocation of the administrative detention, issued starting from 1 January 2020, they are notified electronically by the Collection Concessionaire to the PRA Information System. Therefore, it is no longer necessary for the taxpayer, after having paid the amount due, to go to the PRA counter to cancel the administrative detention as the agent / concessionaire will automatically arrange for the collection.

Suspension of administrative detention, how to request it

In addition to cancellationthe suspension of administrative detention auto when you are unable to pay all the debt immediately but one is required “Debt repayments”.

Be careful not to confuse “CANCELLATION of the administrative detention” And “SUSPENSION of administrative detention“

Document issued by the AGER to request the SUSPENSION of the administrative STOP on the car from the PRA. It would be the revocation or suspension document

Also in this case the entity that can be theRevenue Agency issues a valid document for “SUSPENSION” of the administrative detention that allows you to use the car (see above)

For the annotation to the PRA of the provision for suspension of the detention the following documentation must be submitted to any provincial office of the Public Automobile Registry (PRA):

The measure with which the concessionaire has arranged the suspension of the detention previously written, in original. In the event that the provision has been issued with an automated signature of the official of the Municipality or of another Public Administration (pursuant to Article 3 paragraph 2 Legislative Decree no. 39/1993) and sent via PEC or e-mail to the interested party, the latter can print it for subsequent presentation to the PRA, taking care to print (not easy) also the part where the DIGITAL SIGNATURE of the OFFICIAL is shown. For this it is recommended to install the free version of Acrobat Reader.

with which the concessionaire has arranged the written, in original. In the event that the provision has been issued with an automated signature of the official of the Municipality or of another Public Administration (pursuant to Article 3 paragraph 2 Legislative Decree no. 39/1993) and sent via PEC or e-mail to the interested party, the latter can print it for subsequent presentation to the PRA, taking care to print (not easy) also the part where the DIGITAL SIGNATURE of the OFFICIAL is shown. For this it is recommended to install the free version of Acrobat Reader. Model NP-3.

The suspension of the detention does not require the presentation of the CdP / CDPD and does not give rise to the issue of a new CDPD.

Administrative detention prescription

There prescription specific on administrative detention does not exist but is linked to the debt that caused the detention. Therefore the statute of limitations cancels the administrative act against the car when the tax bill lapses connected to the stop.

The statute of limitations is 10 years for taxes due to the State such as personal income tax, IRES, VAT, stamp duty, registration tax, RAI fee, contributions to the Chamber of Commerce. The terms are of 5 years in the case of taxes due to Local Authorities (Imu, Tari), in the case of road fines or penalties for tax assessments and for contributions to be paid to INPS and Inail.

ADMINISTRATIVE HOLD FORMS DOWNLOADABLE Cancellation / Suspension

For more information on the administrative detention visit also the dedicated page on the ACI website.

FERMO ADMINISTRATIVE ADVICE AND EXPERIENCE LIVED

