The administrative detention it’s a measure that blocks the use of the car and other means or goods. In this article we will find out what is the administrative car detention, how it is arranged, the payment methods and how to cancel it by presenting the right documentation.

Auto administrative stop what it is

The administrative detention it is an act by which the competent administrations or bodies (Municipalities, INPS, Regions, State, etc.), through the collection concessionaires, They “block” a debtor’s movable property registered in public registers (for example motor vehicles) or of co-obligors, in order to collect unpaid credits that may refer to levies or taxes.

What is the “administrative detention”

In reality, the debt for which the administrative lock was applied may be due for credits of various kinds, for example, a failure to pay VAT, IRPEF, car tax, ICI, etc.) or to fines relating to infringements of the Highway Code. .

Administrative stop what it entails

The administrative detention on a car leads for the different owner problems and a strong limitation on the use of the asset.

If you have a administrative detention on your car there is

Road traffic ban (penalty of monetary sanction);

(penalty of monetary sanction); Impossibility of transport for demolition or export;

You can return to use it freely only after cancellation of the administrative detention at PRA (Public vehicle registration).

What is likely to circulate with the administrative detention

Following the registration of the administrative detention on vehicle subjected to arrest will not be able to circulate: whoever circulates with the vehicle subjected to arrest, will be subject to the payment of one financial penalty from € 1,988 to € 7,953, established by the highway code (Article 214, paragraph 8, of Legislative Decree 285/1992).

And in the event of an accident with administrative detention? Does the insurance pay?

In case of a the traffic ban was violated. Attention because some insurance companies, precisely in order to protect themselves from this eventuality, could insert specific clauses in the contracts which exclude their liability in these situations (they do not compensate for the damage). But this could change in the event of theft: if the car were stolen and had an accident, the insurance company would pay the amount stipulated in the contract, while it could not do so if the traffic ban was violated voluntarily.

However, it is not certain that in the event of a claim, the insurance does not pay: it is necessary to check what the contract provides on the specific point.

Some policies provide for compensation for any damage caused by an accident even in the case of driving without a license.

Administrative stoppage how can it be eliminated?

To get back to having the full possession of use of their car, the administrative detention it can be canceled or suspended through payment of the amount due, we will find out later how to carry out this procedure. HOW TO CANCEL / SUSPEND THE ADMINISTRATIVE STOP

Failure to pay the Entity will be subjected to the inspection of the PRA (Public Automobile Register)

How to check administrative detention on cars

Usually the application of the administrative stop on a vehicle is preceded by the NOTIFICATION of a “NOTICE of ADMISTRATIVE STOP” by the body itself with the granting of a period of 60 days to pay the due and thus avoid the application of the stop.

Notice of administrative stop by AGER communicated via PEC

Otherwise, to find out if a administrative detention there are three methods of verification:

It can request a registration certificate online from the PRA . Just connect to the ICA website and choose how you prefer to pay for the service, then you will have to provide your data and billing information. Then the data of the car will be indicated and specify whether it is a car, a motorcycle or a trailer. The search is essential when buying a car because it allows anyone to check if there is a stop on the vehicle, which would not allow the buyer to use it;

. Just connect to the ICA website and choose how you prefer to pay for the service, then you will have to provide your data and billing information. Then the data of the car will be indicated and specify whether it is a car, a motorcycle or a trailer. The search is essential when buying a car because it allows anyone to check if there is a stop on the vehicle, which would not allow the buyer to use it; 👉 The second possibility is check for yourself if there is an administrative block by going to the PRA and requesting the search by providing the license plate number. The inspection costs about 9 euros for the rights, while the price of the survey is 6 euros (for a total of 15 euros in total). It is also possible to delegate someone else to carry out the assessment, or to hire an agency;

and requesting the search by providing the license plate number. The inspection costs about 9 euros for the rights, while the price of the survey is 6 euros (for a total of 15 euros in total). It is also possible to delegate someone else to carry out the assessment, or to hire an agency; The members of the ACI, or those who are members of the Automobile Club, can contact a delegation located in the area, which will carry out the verification;

You can visit the following link and inserting the vehicle registration numberhis typology and the fiscal Code of the owner it is possible to know if the vehicle in question has an administrative detention or not.

Administrative stop why is it received?

The administrative detention on the car (or truck, motorcycle, etc.) you can receive following these reasons:

Unpaid taxes or duties ( VAT, personal income tax, car tax, ICI, registration tax, etc.)

VAT, personal income tax, car tax, ICI, registration tax, etc.) Unpaid fines, obtained as a result of violation of the Highway Code.

Basically, the administrative detention could be received during the non-payment of a debt established by the tax authorities.

Administrative stoppage notice

It must be said that the Administrative Stop does not enter into force immediately: the Authority sends the debtor a “notice of administrative detention” notifying a tax bill through which the car owner has 60 days to process the payment with the possibility of requesting an installment of the debt to be paid.

To settle the administrative stop, you can use the NP3 Form

If instead the debt does not exceed € 1,000yes they have four months to ask for one conciliationthus avoiding the action ofRevenue Agency. The debtor will receive a communication at his domicile containing the details of the debt and the amount to be paid, from the date of receipt of the same part the term of the 120 days.

Important to know that if the hold is cleared, the owner will be issued a new certificate of ownership.

How to avoid administrative detention

Administrative stop by mistake

It is important to know that sometimes it is possible (even if it happens rarely) the administrative car stop can be arranged incorrectly and consequently there is the possibility of contesting the aforementioned to your institution by presenting the receipts for the payments made.

Administrative detention

Purchase of used cars with “administrative detention”

Be careful why a car can also be sold with administrative detention. When the owner decides to sell the car, he will automatically give the buyer and future owner even the administrative detention if present which, obviously, will not lose its value with the exchange of ownership.

It is therefore a must – given the disproportionate and countless scams in the field of car sales – know exactly if the vehicle we are about to buy is “clean”, verifying (or asking the seller) personally (with a specific search) that it does not have an administrative detention on it.

Attention because if at the time of sale the vehicle is “clean” but after a few days the Administrative Stop arrives due to the debts of the previous owner, the problems remain with the new owner.

Even if the registration of the sale takes place with a deed of certain date subsequent to the registration of the detention, the vehicle cannot circulate and cannot be disbarred by the PRA.

For more information visit the dedicated page on the ACI website.

