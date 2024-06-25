Administrative, Schlein asphalt Meloni. And in La Russa: “Changing the electoral law? Lack of sense in the institutions”

“An almost tennis-like 6-0 in the regional capitals“, so the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schein at the press conference at the Nazarene he commented on the results of the local elections, which saw a clear triumph of the Center Left, especially in large cities. “A extraordinary victory for the Democratic Party and for the progressive camp which gives us impetus and hope for the work that awaits us and which demonstrates that by working together the right can be defeated. These results demonstrate that we can build winning coalitions,” added Schlein.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE

“There was one rejection of the right in the territories and for the wrong choices of the government and its allies. The message is clear: enough with cuts to healthcare and low wages, with autonomy. The message is: we are coming. This is the data. We will stubbornly continue to build the alternative coalition that beats the right. A cry that also rose from Piazza Santi Apostoli, during the demonstration. We must continue and give substance to the alternative”, remarked Schlein.

“It’s not that when you lose, elections are abolished, you don’t run away with the ball in your hands, unlike what he said yesterday The Russian. It’s not the voters’ fault that the right lost, it’s their fault. We are not on board, and we find it serious and inappropriate that the second highest office in the state talks about changing the rules a few minutes after the defeat, the sense of the institutions is missing”, said Schlein. Where did the right go wrong? “We should ask them. Meanwhile Frthey might begin to recognize defeat. In this year and a half, the conditions of Italy and Italians have worsened in terms of the possibility of shopping and the precariousness of work.”