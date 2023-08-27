Fabrício Barbosa, secretary of Administration of Amazonas, says that the discussion with Esther Dweck is moving in that direction

The president of Consad (National Council of State Secretaries of Administration), Fabrício Barbosa, says that the administrative reform will be sliced. Today the PEC 32 proposes a series of changes in the rules of functionalism. He advocates changes to the text.

The idea agreed with the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, is, after the changes, to divide the implementations into stages.

“The federal government understands that passing the PEC as it is will be harmful. The idea is to divide the discussion into more and less sensitive points to move forward. When the bone is too big, it has to be cut. It is the case. The tendency is to slice [a reforma]”, he said in an interview with Power360.

According to him, all administration secretaries of the 27 units of the federation agree with the need to make changes.

“We have a consensus. The text that is there is not ideal. With the ministry we are aligned. Politically, we don’t know how it will go. Our idea is to have another format, but the reform is unanimous“, he said.

Fabrício, 43 years old, is the president of Consad, which is the council that brings together administration secretaries from all states. In addition, he was once Secretary of Finance and Goods in Amazonas.

One of the points that the new reform must have is a unification of public careers, which must become more flexible. It would be something similar to what has been happening in Espírito Santo, where new civil servants work across the board, sometimes in one department, sometimes in another. They are unified careers for the so-called “middle area“.

“We need administrative reform. Public tenders, public careers, having more dynamic careers. It is no longer possible to hold a public tender and place a server for 30 years doing the same thing. It’s a matter of cost and technology. We cannot ignore artificial intelligence. Inevitably it will replace some jobs.”, he said.

Last week Fabrício organized Consad’s Annual Congress. He said that there were more than 2,000 participants, including secretaries and public managers as a whole.

Part of the complexity of these managers’ work, in Fabrício’s assessment, is the fact that there is a fine line between pure management and politics.

“There is no only technical secretariat. We are politicians. In a 1st-rank position, you work in politics. Making the administration from the technician to the politician is a great challenge. We always need to deliver, but this has to be aligned with a political strategy. The manager has to understand that there is a timing in politics that depends on the political progress“, he said.

In addition, the system of supervision over public policy decisions created a culture contrary to innovation. There is fear that, if an idea goes wrong, people will be the targets of lawsuits.

“The great challenge of the public manager nowadays is to manage with few resources. Our debt has grown and revenue has decreased. It won’t change. Therefore, the manager needs to innovate. The manager is afraid to innovate, because there may be a failure and there is a supervisory body that will question you. But we have cases in public procurement, there are States creating a concept of market place“.