The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was this Monday afternoon, 28, in a meeting with businessmen in São Paulo (SP). Asked about administrative reform, which is seen as a priority by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Pacheco said that the debate cannot be done in a way that penalizes public servants.

“We can never demonize public servants, think that everything is a privilege, think that there are a lot of perks. Several public careers are no longer attractive and we are receiving people with less and less vocation in the public service”, she explained.

The senator gave as an example the public servants of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) who went to the front line of care during the Covid-19 pandemic even with very low wages. Despite this, Pacheco believes that it is necessary to discuss the reduction of public spending without sacrificing civil service.