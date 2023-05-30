Administrative elections, yesterday the underdog won that the left tried to attack and destroy in every way

“The Opera in Black” is a beautiful novel by writer Marguerite Yourcenarbut since yesterday it is also the personal work of Giorgia Meloni. Giorgia Meloni did not win the last administrative round. He swept. In a sort of tennis calculation we could say 4 -2 in the first round, 9 – 3 in the second round and putting important Sicilian capitals into it we go to 11 – 4 and we don’t consider many Sardinian municipalities.

In short, a historic defeat for the center – left. The one consumed yesterday was a cruel gingivate for Elly Schlein who admitted: “a right wind is blowing”. But okay? And she “didn’t see it coming?”, Paraphrasing the self-praise she gave of her when her people made the unforgivable mistake of electing her as secretary of the Democratic Party. A centre-left in disarray, without ideas, without any propulsion, without the ability to react to the hail of blows, a boxer who can no longer parry blows and wanders like a ghost in the ring.

The centre-left has simply disintegrated. And the epochal defeat is not only his but also that of Maurizio Landini’s CGIL, which threatens the government with actions and retaliation at regular intervals. But since this time there is no place to grab in parliament, see the case of Susanna Camusso, the bosses are wary because they are afraid of needlessly exposing themselves.

Likewise, the choice of the Democratic Party to return to flirting with Giuseppe Conte’s Five Stars has proved to be simply disastrous. Schlein was sliced ​​and bagged by the shrewd Apulian lawyer who are only interested in power, see the agreements with the center – right in the Rai supervisory commission. In short, Schlein is the main defendant but her “armochromist” is no joke either.

Yesterday’s is not only his personal defeat and that of the Democratic Party, i.e. of the centre-left, but it is the defeat of an ideaof a life model that had characterized the last decade of the Democratic Party and let’s face it, the defeat of a betrayal of its constituents.

Yesterday he lost a model, that of the “people of the ztl”, that of the penthouses in the historic centres, that of the coaxing and grimaces of the “people of armocromists”, that of the Parioli salmon tartine parties. Yesterday the sunny and dusty suburbs won, ordinary people won, those who not only don’t have the ZTL but not even the money to have their cars repaired. Yesterday Garbatella won, the Popolo won, the real one.

Yesterday won Spinaceto, Corviale, Tor Bella Monaca, Laurentino 38 to stay in the capital, former fiefdoms of a traitorous left. And then he lost the unipolarity of Schlein’s political offer: the LGBTQ issue etc etc doesn’t interest Italians that much, pace of Vladimiro Guadagno and company.

Yesterday they lost the rich people of the historic centers and villas and the people of the suburbs won, the ordinary people, those who don’t make ends meet, those who are tired of suffering the bullying and harassment often shown by immigrants and Roma. Yesterday the winner was those who didn’t want to be robbed in the metro in Milan and Rome, while those who protect pickpockets, namely the Democratic Party, have lost. It was time.

