British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative party lost traditional strongholds in London and also suffered other losses in local elections, according to today’s first results after yesterday’s vote in 146 local councils in England, for all 32. Scottish councils and 22 Welsh local authorities. The Tories lost the London borough of Wandsworth, which they controlled since 1978 and was a major target of opposition Labor. Conservatives also admitted that they lost control of the Tory-controlled district of Barnet since 1964 with only two interruptions. A Labor Party source the Labor Party claimed the opposition’s victory in Westminster, the Tory-dominated central district of the capital since its creation (1964). Eyes also focused on the vote in Northern Ireland, on the challenge between the separatists of Sinn Fein and the unionists of Dup at the Northern Ireland Assembly.