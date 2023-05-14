Polling stations open this morning at 7 for the annual round of administrative, municipal and district elections. The vote will affect 595 municipalities for a number of voters equal to 4,587,877 (of which 402,967 abroad) distributed over 5,426 sections. In particular, 13 provincial capitals will go to the voteof which a regional capital (Ancona) e 12 provincial capitals (Brescia, Sondrio, Treviso, Vicenza, Imperia, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Latina, Teramo, Brindisi). The polls will remain open today until 11 pm and tomorrow 3 pm from 7 am to 3 pm. The possible ballot, for the cities where no candidate has exceeded the threshold of 50% of the votes, will be on 28 and 29 May.

The round of local elections in spring 2023 – which has already seen voters in Friuli Venezia Giulia going to the polls on 2 and 3 April in conjunction with the vote in the regional elections – will be completed on 21 May with the elections scheduled in Valle d’Aosta ( one municipality) and Trentino Alto Adige (three municipalities) and on 28 and 29 May with elections in Sicily (128 municipalities) and Sardinia (39 municipalities).