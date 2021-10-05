Roberto Occhiuto, candidate of the center-right in Calabria, is the new president of the region with 54.46 percent of preferences. The Forza Italia candidate avoided the ballot and separated Amalia Cecilia Bruni, supported among the other lists by the Pd and M5s, who stopped at 27.68 per cent and Luigi de Magistris who obtained 16.17 per cent of the votes. Not enough votes for the former magistrate who fails to enter the regional council.

The numbers of Occhiuto’s success translate into twenty seats in the council: seven go to Forza Italia, four to Fdi, four to Lega Salvini, two to Forza Azzurri, two to Coraggio Italia and 1 to Unione di centro. The team led by Amalia Cecilia Bruni gets seven seats: five go to the Democratic Party and two to the 5-star Movement. There are only two seats on the De Magistris list as president.

The former mayor of Riace Mimmo Lucano led, in three regional electoral districts, the left-wing list “Another Calabria is possible” which in the symbol proposed his face and which supported the former mayor of Naples De Magistris. Lucano’s list did not exceed the 4 percent threshold, stopping at 2.3, that is about 18,000 votes. Lucano got 4,400 votes in the Northern constituency, 2,700 in the Center one and 2,600 in the South, for a total of 9,779 preferences.

The recent judicial events that involved him must have weighed on the non-election of Lucano: on October 1st the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission had made known the “unpresentable in the administrative elections” and among the nine names on the list there was also that of Mimmo Lucano, sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison on 30 September.

In Calabria only 44.36 percent of voters voted, in the 2020 regional elections there were few more, 43.72%. Forza Italia is the first party in Calabria.