Administrative Court There was a compelling reason for the firing of a teacher from Järvenpää High School, who sexually harassed the students, says the administrative court

The dismissed teacher is the Coalition Municipal Councilor. He denies behaving inappropriately towards his students and demanded that the kicks be overturned.

Their students There was a serious and objective reason for the firings of a sexually harassed high school teacher who repeatedly misbehaved in her work, the Helsinki Administrative Court stated in its decision.

The man who taught at Järvenpää High School was in physical contact with his students, among other things, and presented them with sexual-toned comments. STT reported on the man’s activities in 2018 after interviewing several former students. The man’s misconduct was also revealed in an investigation carried out by the school later that year, on the basis of which the dismissal was made.

In addition, according to the oral remarks and written warnings received by the man in 2012–2017, he was often absent or late in his classes and behaved aggressively towards his supervisor and colleagues.

According to the Administrative Court, the teacher had been given the opportunity to correct his conduct, but he had not done so.

“In view of the appellant’s actions following these warnings, the appellant must have acted in breach of his obligations substantially affecting his employment in such a way that the termination of his employment as a whole was a valid and compelling reason for (statutory) assessment,” the Administrative Court stated in its decision.

Dismissed teacher Sami Tamminen demanded in the administrative court that his dismissal be annulled and denied that he had in any way disturbed his students or colleagues or violated the students’ right to a safe learning environment. According to Tamminen, the warnings and oral remarks were mainly unfounded.

Tamminen is the Coalition Party’s municipal councilor in Tuusula. BTI says his name because of his political status.

STT reported on Tamminen’s activities in February 2018. A total of 11 students who attended high school in 2008–2017 said that, among other things, he repeatedly made sexual comments about his appearance during class and approached him personally in his free time and asked to meet and be approached. According to the ex-students, Tamminen also received lap dances from the students on the aid cruise and danced intimately with them. In an STT interview, the teacher denied that she had behaved inappropriately or sexually harassed students.

After the BTI case, the school began to investigate the matter, and the teacher was fired in May. The survey interviewed 16 people who reported, among other things, verbal harassment at school. Among other things, Tamminen had commented to the girls on their appearance or body, they said. In addition, the interviews reported physical contact with female students on the cruise. It was pointed out to the school that the behavior would have been inappropriate on other cruises related to school activities as well.

Tamminen denied that he had acted improperly at the school hearing. According to him, lap dances and slow dancing with students had taken place on their initiative.

Administrative Court according to him, there was no proper evidence of all the alleged behavior against the students. For example, videos of dancing on a cruise had been filmed. The court held that the slow Dancing with the students showed very poor judgment.

“The way in which the appellant has danced with his student, as seen in the video recording, shows the appellant very poor judgment in that situation and is inappropriate for the teacher and the pupil to dance,” the Administrative Court finds.

However, it did not regard dancing as a serious breach of obligations that materially affected the employment relationship. In lap dance situations, on the other hand, the court held that it was already reprehensible to allow dances.

“(The teacher) should have taken care, also in a possible student-initiated lap dance situation, that the line between physical integrity and appropriate behavior between the teacher and the student is not exceeded. If the appellant has failed to do so, he must be regarded as having acted in breach of his official duties in that regard. ‘

The judgment of the Administrative Court was given in early February and is not final.