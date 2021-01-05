The Berlin Administrative Court upholds the small arms export ban. The defense company Heckler & Koch, which wanted to supply South Korea, had sued.

FREIBURG taz | The federal government was allowed to refuse the export of submachine guns to South Korea. This has now been decided by the Berlin Administrative Court in proceedings of fundamental importance. The lawsuit brought by the manufacturer Heckler & Koch failed.

In 2018, South Korea commissioned Heckler & Koch to deliver 400 submachine guns to the police there. As with all arms exports, approval from the federal government was required. In September 2019, the Federal Ministry of Economics rejected the export application and referred to the arms export guidelines of the federal government that were tightened in June 2019 – which were already provided for in the coalition agreement. After that, the export of small arms, such as pistols and rifles, will only be approved in principle to EU and NATO countries.

Heckler & Koch sued the administrative court in Berlin against the rejection notice. The federal government has either not exercised its discretion or exercised it incorrectly. However, the administrative court has now dismissed Heckler & Koch’s action in its entirety.

The judges emphasized that the Federal Constitutional Court had given the federal government a wide margin of appreciation in matters of foreign policy. Accordingly, it says in the War Weapons Control Act: “There is no entitlement to the granting of a license.”

Ultimately, judicial control is limited to the prohibition of arbitrariness, for example to the question of whether the government deviated from an existing licensing practice for no objective reason. The judges denied this because it must also be possible to change the internal arms export guidelines.

The extensive export ban on small arms is also not irrelevant, “because the vast majority of people are killed by the use of small arms in internal and cross-border conflicts”. There was no entitlement to individual examination.

The verdict is not yet legally binding. Because of the fundamental importance of the case, the judges even allowed the jump revision to the Federal Administrative Court.

Ref .: VG 4 K 385.19