Elections, Conte: “Meloni is fighting with a different idea of ​​the country”

“We are willing to talk to Pdwith Schleinbut we are willing to make it up themes and projects, measuring ourselves on concrete responses to the needs of the national community, without compromising or watering down our most significant battles. I am convinced that Giorgia Meloni he does not fight with wide fields but with a different idea of ​​the country”. Thus the president of the M5S Joseph Conteduring a press conference on high rents and high mortgages, commented i results of administrative elections.

“We are convinced – continues the former prime minister – that it is necessary to build gods political projects, because it’s not enough to show up on the occasion of electoral competitions on a stage together for a few hours. We must insure presence in cities and neighborhoods every day”, underlining that the M5S is launching the “first 84 territorial groups”. However, a Toasts, for example, “although we were together, it was not possible to oppose the right”, says Conte. “Brindisi has paid a very high cost for fossil sources: unfortunately, however, our project of ecological transition it did not seem right, even in a context of great difficulty. We need democratic participation, because it is a serious matter”. The result of the vote, however, continued the former prime minister, is an expression “of a context of low democratic participation“.

Lastly, the pentastellasto leader recalls the procession, organized by his party, which will take place on 17 June in Rome for the fight against poverty (theme back in vogue after the approval, on May 1st, of the work decree of the Meloni government). “The June 17th is a great opportunity to put a face to the social desease: we’ll be there, but the real protagonists will be those who can’t make ends meet, who don’t have a stable job. In a context of low democratic participation – explains Conte – it is confirmed, also at the territorial level, the restorative and reactionary wave of the right, forces able to consolidate on the occasion of the electoral competition. They are also very good at engaging and presenting civic lists, apparently civic but in reality stuffed with old politicians and club bosses of organized consensus, thus making competition increasingly difficult”.

