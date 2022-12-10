Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Public Health Department of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality revealed that it visited 2,231 food facilities during the third quarter of this year, which resulted in the administrative closure of 21 facilities that did not comply with various public health requirements.

Shaimaa Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Public Health Department, told Al-Ittihad: The field visits carried out by the inspectors on a regular basis and directed to food establishments operating in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, during which corrective measures were taken for cases of non-conformity of food products, and the establishments were obligated to comply with health requirements related to food safety. Instructing the facility’s workers to adhere to personal hygiene, and to provide its supplies, such as masks, gloves, headgear, and a single-use half-hand cover, and stressing the need to train workers on the basics of food safety.

She added, “The inspectors tended to call on these facilities to reduce consumer complaints, and to ensure that the highest standards of cleaning and disinfection are applied within the facility and its facilities to effectively clean and disinfect surfaces and environmental sterilization, with an emphasis on adherence to the precautionary measures for limiting the Corona virus, and ensuring that The equipment, tools and buildings in food establishments meet health requirements.

She stated that the field visits confirmed the need to examine all workers in those facilities to ensure that they are not infected with the Corona virus, with an emphasis on the need to take the vaccine in order to preserve their safety and the safety of other consumers from the community, noting that these visits resulted in monitoring 326 violations and directing 1184 warnings and alerts.

She pointed out that the visits directed 21 administrative closures as a result of monitoring a number of violations, including: infection with insects and pests, poor storage of foodstuffs in some of the facilities, failure to obtain the necessary permits to practice activities, and breach of hygiene and sterilization requirements.