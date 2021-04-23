The new Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, is determined to reduce the high rates of temporary employment in the public administration. With this objective in mind, it intends to modify the basic statute of the public employee to establish the obligation of the administrations to cover in a maximum period of three years the positions occupied by interim.

At least 15,000 workers in the Region of Murcia may be involved by this measure. The 7,000 of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) stand out, which has increased its workforce with eventual contracts to face the pandemic. The percentage of temporary employment in the SMS ranges between 30% and 35%, according to Comiciones Obreras. They are followed by temporary teachers, who range from 5,000 to 6,000 (1,500 were hired last fall in the wake of the pandemic), according to teaching unions. Administration and public services add another 1,660. To all of them we must add hundreds of eventuals in the consistories.

In his first appearance on the Public Service Commission in the Senate, Miquel Iceta He said he was “very aware” of the demands of the interim platforms in the face of the problem of temporality, for which he said that he will give “an answer and a solution.” In addition, he attributed this problem to the “austerity” of recent years, since between 2012 and 2015 the replacement rates were 0%, which made the administrations “doomed” to hiring interns.

The minister announced that his cabinet wants to “prevent and punish abuse and fraud” temporarily. With this, it seeks that temporary cases are the exception and its maximum duration is “delimited”.

And although in the General State Budgets for this year the replacement rates have been raised to 100%, he admitted that the current temporary employment pool will not solve.

“I have met people who tell me that they have been chaining temporary contracts for 20 years, many of them even in the same position,” said Miguel Iceta, who explained that in the General State Administration the temporary employment rate is 8% , but in the regional administration it exceeds 30% – it is concentrated in the areas of health and education – and in the municipalities it is around 13%.

8% eventuality



«A certain temporality is acceptable and even necessary in some circumstances, but if a person performs a task in the Administration that is permanent, it is normal for them to carry it out with a permanent contract and not from a temporality that makes employment precarious and makes it difficult for them let him consider his future, “he said.

The Government’s objective is that the temporary employment rate does not exceed 8% in all administrations. For this reason, the Public Employment Coordination Commission – which met on March 25 – is working on specifying the criteria that the new stabilization process will have, as well as on the “flexible” replacement rates to be applied for to be able to “absorb within a reasonable time” the structural positions occupied by temporary persons.