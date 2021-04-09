Patients at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid during the coronavirus crisis. Carlos Rosillo

More than 80,000 million euros. This is the amount of measures that communities, the State, municipalities and Social Security will use to fight the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, according to the Fiscal Authority (Airef). The agency, which this Thursday published its Report on the Budgets of Public Administrations, estimates that these policies will have an impact of 32,602 million this year, compared to 47,909 million in 2020. The bulk of the reduction is due to the lower weight that the employment support measures (ERTE) will have. Airef also improved its forecast for the public deficit by lowering it to 7.6% of GDP.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major effort for all public administrations, which have deployed a long battery of measures to shore up the health system and prevent further damage to the productive fabric. Between 2020 and 2021, these policies will entail a bill of 80,511 million euros, according to Airef calculations: almost 20% of this amount will go to pay for health services, and more than half to support employment (ERTEs), companies and self-employed.

In 2020, the bulk of these resources were used: 47,909 million, equivalent to 4.3% of GDP. Most of this amount, 29,869 million, was used to support the labor market and income. Only the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), the star policy launched to avoid massive layoffs, involved a cost of about 21,000 million between benefits and tax exemptions. In sanitary measures to reinforce staff and buy material, the central Administration invested more than 1,000 million last year; 8,352 million communities, holders of sanitary powers, who were able to withstand the blow thanks to transfers from the State.

According to the Airef report, the weight of all these items will drop considerably this year due to the economic improvement expected by the advance in the vaccination process and the gradual abandonment of mobility restrictions. Measures related to employment and income will amount to 1% of GDP in 2021, 12,646 million euros, compared to 2.7% in 2020. The health expenditure of the State and the communities will also drop to 5,505 million together. What will grow are the planned disbursements for the self-employed and companies, due to the new aid package for 11,000 million that the Government approved last March.

Given this scenario, Airef has improved its public deficit forecasts for 2021, from 8% to 7.6% of GDP, although it details that this reduction is not only due to the decrease in the estimated cost of the measures against the covid. The agency points out that part of the improvement in the budget balance is explained by a better-than-expected closing in 2020, of 11% of GDP compared to the 11.6% it predicted. In addition, it foresees a recovery in revenue higher than expected and recalls that in 2021 the effect on the accounts caused by the accumulated losses of Sareb will disappear –Eurostat has forced it to be accounted for, raising the deficit for 2020 by around 10 billion – and the Castor sentence, with an impact of about 1,400 million.

Likewise, the agency estimates that new elements, which it did not contemplate in its previous November forecasts, will be responsible for two deficit points in 2021. Among them, the denominator effect caused by the downward revision of GDP – the agency has cut the expected growth from 8.2% to 6.6% this year—, the new aid plan for companies and the self-employed, the modifications that the State Budget project has undergone in its processing —such as the reduction of the diesel tax credit , which was not finally approved—, or the lesser impact of new measures such as the law against tax fraud or plastic taxes.

The Airef calculates that the revenues of the Administrations will reach 43.3% of GDP in 2021, seven tenths more than what it estimated in November. The expenses will be 50.9%. The central Administration will continue to monopolize the bulk of the red numbers (6%), due to transfers to the rest of the Administrations. Public debt will drop to 118.7% of GDP this year after closing 2020 at 120%, the highest level in a century. For this reason, Airef returned this Thursday to launch a warning. He recalled that the sustainability of this large liability is linked to the ECB keeping rates low and reiterated that a rebalancing plan be designed as soon as possible even if fiscal rules are suspended, as established by the Stability Law.