Guamúchil.- Administration turned out to be a real steamroller and obtained the title with all the honors in the Tournament Intramural Soccer 7, at the Autonomous University of the WestGuamúchil Regional Unit.

cueriza. The champions put the cherry on the cake tol thrashed 11-3 in the final to some defenseless Linces Team. Alexis “Chivo” Gaxiola, the scoring champion of the competition, he went big in the clash for the crown and dispatched with five goals. Kevin Hernández imitates him with four perforations, and Romario Frías closes the account with two. Said Miranda, Joaquín Aceves and José Manuel Serrano discounted for the defeated.

Administration went from less to more since on the first day, lost its only game of the tournament when it fell 7-3 against Nursing. Linces was the second in the competition, but he deflated in the final clash and surprisingly did not put up any resistance. Alexis Gaxiola, the gunner champion, closes with 24 perforations in total.

Consolation. By the way, in the clash for third place, Civil Engineering dramatically defeated Nursing 4-3. Ubaldo Soto, one of the best shotgunners in the tournament, was present with two goals, followed by Alexis Cuevas and Samuel Medina, who moved the strings on one occasion. For the nurses, led by Moisés Gadiel López, Alfredo Armenta, Gerardo Montoya and Anthon Yael Dautt discounted. In this event called “Welcome to the Puppy”, which was organized by the area of ​​Cultural, Artistic and Sports Diffusion, a total of six teams participated, mostly made up of first-year students.

Closing. Thus the curtain falls Puppy Welcome Cup, which was a complete success. The teams took a short vacation but they are getting ready to take place in the next intramural tournamentin which teams from other grades and from different shifts and races may also participate. Héctor Guillermo Rojo Camacho, the manager of the sports area of ​​the lynx house, and the instructor Octavio “Tavyn” Inzunza work at the head of the organization.

Selective. The University Bobcats have also been active in recent months in other intramural tournaments, such as chess and volleyball. In this month of January, the Guamúchil Regional Unit must also work hard in the formation of its teams for the next regional qualifiers for the State Inter-institutional Games.