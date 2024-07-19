ADM Guidelines for Online Gaming in Italy: Rules, Licenses and Security

The functions of theADMthe Customs and Monopolies Agency, are directly related to the public gaming sector, which it controls and holds state functions. In addition, some of the traditional and classic skills on products that derive from tobacco processing also remain.

The aim of the ADM is to move users interested and close to the gaming sector in an environment Safe And regulatedwhich is technologically advanced and which is constantly controlled and monitored. By contrasting any illegal action and phenomenon in this sense, the Customs and Monopolies Agency traces the path and guidelines to follow for the development of the sector and for the verification of the correct behavior of the operators.

Today it is easy to find on the web that in this market segment there are many platforms that offer very similar services. However, each operator has its own characteristics and strengths that are often unique.

The procedure for acquiring a license

Before going on to list the requirements needed to obtain a license to then be able to operate in the gaming sector, it should be underlined that the costs to acquire it are decidedly high, more than any other country in the world. In this sense, in fact, for a license nine-year anniversary by paying three fees, with the approval of the new legislative decree, the expenditure can also reach 7 million euros overall. In addition to certain spending capacity, to be in possession of a license it is necessary to exercise the management activity in one of the countries of the European Economic Area with a turnover of at least one and a half million euros in the last two years.

Furthermore, technical and infrastructural capabilities, reliability requirements, the residence of the technological infrastructure in one of the Member States and the incorporation in the form of a capital company are necessary. Obviously, the operator will be required to stipulate a contract with the player, who will have the possibility of accessing the online gaming platforms only once you have completed the registration phase and entered your personal data.

The security measures that operators must follow to ensure a legal and safe gaming environment

Regarding personal data, one of the priorities of theCustoms agency and monopolies It is precisely the safety of the environment in which players move. For this reason the best online casino platforms today use advanced encryption technologies. The latter, in fact, make the life of hackers increasingly difficult, almost impossible.

Furthermore, to ensure maximum security for their customers, many portals use two-factor authentication, a type of system that requires a code via SMS every time you log in to the platform. To be safe, the latter must also guarantee safe and reliable payment methods, including electronic wallets, bank transfers and credit cards. Among the safest we find without a doubt PayPalcurrently used by a very high number of people in Italy, Neteller, Skrill and prepaid cards such as the PostePay.

The differences between Italian and foreign online casinos

According to several studies recently carried out by industry experts, in many online casinos in other countries we find more than 5 thousand total gamesof which more than 4800 are slot machines, the most popular and popular gaming activities on these types of platforms. The Live section is also particularly appreciated by Italian users, considered very positive and cutting-edge.

With this mode, in fact, it is possible to play in many different rooms, in which we also find typical and traditional casino games characterized by particular variations. Although they are very reliable, offshore platforms have a much less strict regulation and more stringent than that which concerns casinos regulated by the national authority. Other factors that lead players to prefer a gaming platform not belonging to the national government are the greater number of promotions and the absence of taxes on winnings.