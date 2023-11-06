The ADM’s fight against illegal gaming sites shows no signs of stopping, on the contrary, it is increasingly increasing in intensity. Further proof of this comes from a recent action brought by the Customs and Monopolies Agency, which managed to obscure another 76 illegal gaming platforms. This is a significant number of closures, which confirms the authorities’ great attention towards this increasingly widespread and dangerous phenomenon. So let’s take a closer look at the news.

The ADM closes another 76 illegal online gambling portals

2023 was a particularly positive year for the Customs and Monopolies Agency, given that it managed to obscure a total of just under 500 illegal online gaming portals (491), preventing access from Italy. A string of successes that has not yet ended, considering that during the last “blitz” the ADM added another 76 notches to its stick. In fact, at the end of October, a new crackdown took place which further strengthened state control over unlicensed platforms. The closure will be made official by November 11th.

Naturally, this is an action aimed at protecting players and bettors. The ADM, in fact, has a rather strict protocol, with a series of rules that must be respected to obtain and maintain the license, regarding factors such as IT security, the ceiling on the amounts to be bet and control over the age of users who play online. Well, illegal portals without an ADM license do not respect these rules, creating very serious damage not only to the economy of the country, but also to the psychological and financial health of the players.

As mentioned above, the closure of the 76 illegal sites identified by ADM in partnership with Sogei will take about ten days, for purely technical reasons. In fact, once the site to be obscured has been determined, it takes time to contact the provider that hosts that portal and redirect (Italian IP addresses) the domain to the institutional landing page of the Customs and Monopolies Agency. The page in question, obviously, contains the notice explaining that that site has been blocked due to the lack of regular authorization.

The measures that the Italian government is taking against illegal online gaming

The government is taking steps to put an increasingly vigorous stop to the scourge of illegal online gaming. A phenomenon which, as mentioned above, creates at least two types of problems: on the one hand the economic damage to the treasury, on the other the risk of encouraging the birth of new gambling users, due to the total absence of rules. Not to mention the inherent safety dangers. In fact, online gaming websites not authorized by the ADM are not subject to controls, which means that they can easily defraud users and put their privacy at risk.

Secondly, they often lack measures such as SSL and HTTPS technology, which make the connection to the server safe and secure. This can allow cybercriminals to steal sensitive user data, such as gaming account login information or credit card details used to make deposits or withdrawals on the platform. In light of all this, the new security measures that the government is planning could create the conditions for a safer and easier to control online gambling situation.

Furthermore, discussions began in March regarding the long-awaited gaming reform, which has been requested for a long time by the PD and the League. The previous attempts of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, unfortunately, were not successful, so it was decided to act following a new action plan. According to the draft of the new operational plan, the aim is to better protect the groups most sensitive to risks related to gambling, both online and offline, in addition to new measures to strike at the heart of the problem of illegal sites. On the other hand, it will take at least a couple of years to reach a definitive text and to approve it. In the meantime, before signing up to an online gambling platform, it is always advisable to view the list of illegal sites on the official ADM portal.

As far as online is concerned, the new regulations would provide for an even more severe regulatory system than the current one. First of all, we talk about the possibility of blocking access to illegal sites in an almost automatic way, without having to wait for the classic bureaucratic delays. In other words, it would be a direct agreement with ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to almost immediately obscure the sites in question.

The influence of new measures on affiliate websites

Clearly the tightening of measures against illegal gaming sites will have cascading consequences on all the actors operating in this sector. Affiliate sites for casinos and online betting platforms will also have to pay even more attention, especially with regards to information content and reviews of the portals. The sector of betting affiliationsas the expert guides explain, it is no coincidence that it represents one of the sectors that is experiencing the greatest development within the various online businesses.

It is therefore necessary to approach this sector with care, for a very simple reason: if you are not careful and if you direct the user to an illegal site, therefore not up to standard, the platform that is the author of such advertising is also at risk. Obviously, the indispensable requirement to be included in the list of online gaming platforms reviewed, if it were necessary to remember it, we have mentioned several times: to be considered legal in Italy, a betting site or an online casino must strictly pass the checks of the ‘ADM, obtaining the appropriate license assigned by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

In conclusion, the new measures against illegal online gaming represent an important turning point to protect the safety of players, and to strengthen control over this market, thus avoiding the spread of the plague of unauthorized portals.