Great goal by the French-Algerian in the Milanello test, in which Pioli tried the three-man defence. It ends 3-2, with a final comeback signed by the talents of the Primavera

From our correspondent Marco Fallisi

Twenty-five days after the 2-1 win against Fiorentina with which they greeted the first slice of the season, Milan are back on the pitch and starting to warm up their engines with a 3-2 win against Lumezzane. In the intimacy of Milanello (Maldini and Massara were present, as well as Rossoneri’s manager and manager) the first friendly in preparation for the recovery after the world break gave a painful success, matured in a comeback and thanks to the enthusiasm of the “loans” from the Primavera. In fact, the Pioli gang fell behind twice against Brescia, first in their Serie D group, and the turnaround bears the signature of Alesi and Eletu, 35 years old in two. Adli’s network of “big names”.

HELL BELOW — Short of full-backs (Theo at the World Cup, Ballo-Toure on vacation after the commitments in Qatar and Calabria not yet ready) Pioli chooses a 3-5-2 trying to find solutions from the abundance in the midfield. And so it is Krunic and Pobega who move from outside, with Vranckx and Tonali inside and Adli who disengage towards the area, in support of Rebic and Origi. In defense there are Primavera Bakaoune, Gabbia and Tomori in front of Tatarusanu. Absent Diaz, who has to dispose of the morning workload. However, Lumezzane got off to a better start, passing through Spini in the 10th minute: the rossoblù striker beat Tatarusanu with a nice left footed from the edge under the eyes of Airone Andrea Caracciolo, 258 goals in his career and now president of the Brescia club. The guests ride the momentum and are close to doubling (another attempt by Spini blocked by Tatarusanu and a header by Parravicini which ends up just wide), then Milan wakes up. The best opportunities are for Rebic, who between 26′ and 38′ first commits Pisoni, the visiting goalkeeper, to a clearance with his foot and then sends over from a good position. The Croatian also dresses as an assist man by sending Tonali to shoot, saved. See also Who is Paolo Banchero, Italian first choice at the NBA Draft (in Orlando). Those compliments from Lebron ...

THE SPRING WILL THINK ABOUT IT — In the second half (two 40-minute halves were played, Mirante was Pioli’s only substitution on goal) Milan found a 1-1 draw with Adli, who received applause from the bench and his teammates after a good personal initiative seasoned with those numbers that had exalted the fans in the summer: the Frenchman discards three in dribbling and squares it with his right foot. It’s 10′, and four minutes later comes the new guest advantage: a pearl from Mauri who puts it at the crossroads. There was time to see Adli shooting again (high from a good position) and (finally) Origi, who committed Pisoni to the save in two stages, then the AC Milan first team gave way to the Primavera block. A couple of considerations in this regard: Pobega seemed to be one of the fittest, and he is not disappointed in the unprecedented position of full-field winger; Tonali isn’t at the top yet but the weight of him in the middle of him makes itself felt as always; Origi still remains quite untied from Milan’s offensive plots. The change carousel offers 8 other entrances, of which only Kalulu and Thiaw are included in the Pioli squad. It’s another Milan, fresher and less packed than the one that started working a week ago, and in fact the young devils pack the comeback: on 28′ Alesi, scorer for Abate’s Primavera side, scores 2-2 and on 38′ the Nigerian Eletu takes advantage of a rebound and scores the final 3-2. The best way to celebrate the first professional contract, made public yesterday by his agent: it is the French lawyer Ted Dimvula and also represents Rafa Leao. But this is another story and another game that Milan can’t wait to close. See also F1 | Hamilton back: the power unit setting was wrong

December 8, 2022 (change December 8, 2022 | 16:49)

