Yacine will also start from the first minute on Saturday at San Siro: the performance against Cagliari is a first successful bet for the midfielder

Luca Bianchin

Yacine Adli is a lifestyle: stopping to reflect, not speeding up your heartbeat. Indeed, Yacine Adli is a style and that’s it: elegant, technical, for aesthetes. Late twentieth century football, grafted into this era of gegenpressing. These are his 72 hours, Warhol’s quarter of an hour spread out between Cagliari-Milan and Milan-Lazio: everyone talks about him, everyone compliments him, the cart on which his fans were riding has become a large wagon, then a Boeing 747. Everyone up. Anyone who wants to applaud him should book a place at check-in but know that it is impossible to go beyond Paulo Sousa, who coached him in Bordeaux, loves him and made the epic comparison on live TV: «He’s a splendid boy, a worker . Technically extraordinary, a creative. At Bordeaux I described him as the new Zinedine Zidane for his creativity and technical quality. However, he needs to improve some aspects.” The double Z for a Frenchman is the maximum: as in the alphabet, you can’t go beyond that. See also Colombian volleyball team: harsh criticism of arbitration after losing the final

Lazio and Borussia — Stefano Pioli, on the other hand, goes further, indeed. Adli will also start on Saturday evening against Lazio. In Dortmund, however, in front of the defense he could touch Yunus Musah, tested as a central midfielder in Cagliari. It’s too early to talk about it, better to stay in Adli and its (scarce) 60 minutes of Cagliari. Yacine played between Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders on Wednesday, completing 71 out of 73 passes. What’s more, he took poetic license: a couple of non-trivial throws, more than one vertical towards the midfield. He played loosely, looked ahead, took his time, without fear of slowing down the pace of the match. Adli is very different from Krunic, of whom he is formally the reserve: with him the central midfielder acquires the classic role of playmaker, keeps the ball at his feet, tries to build and perhaps defensively gets distracted. Luvumbo’s goal two nights ago came from his missed pass. Here he will have to work to get more and more minutes, find some space even when Rade Krunic returns. See also Jacobs is ready: "In flight training. I will tear the season apart"

the concert — Good thoughts for October. Yesterday, however, Yacine enjoyed a special day, with compliments arriving from Milan, Cagliari and France. Rafa Leao quoted him writing «the classss». A final E is missing, but it’s still understandable. Antoine Makoumbou, who grew up in Paris like him, his opponent on Wednesday, posted their photo together with reversed shirts. Ismael Bennacer dedicated a story to him on Instagram and it is clear, even if injured he remains his best friend in the locker room. From here you can understand a lot. Adli can be liked or disliked on the pitch, it can obviously be discussed, but off the pitch less so. In recent months Yacine has remained positive, cheered for his teammates and is now enjoying his sudden fame as the Pianist of the moment. At the next concert, tomorrow, there will be more than 70 thousand people. See also Milan, what a fool! Lazio scores 4 without Immobile, the Rossoneri cancelled